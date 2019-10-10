{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

12:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula 1, Japanese Grand Prix, qualifying, at Suzuka, Japan, ESPN2.

CANADIAN FOOTBALL LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Ottawa at Toronto, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Lafayette at Princeton, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Colorado State at New Mexico, CBSSN; Virginia at Miami, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Colorado at Oregon, FS1.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Air Force at Notre Dame, NBCSN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Michigan State at Nebraska, BTN; NCAA Women's, South Carolina at Texas A&M, SEC Network.

GOLF

3 a.m.: European Tour, The Italian Open, second round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.

7 a.m.: European Tour, The Italian Open, second round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour Champions, The SAS Championship, first round, at Wake County, N.C., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Houston Open, second round, at Houston, Texas, TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): European Tour, The Italian Open, third round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: PFL, Welterweight and Women's Lightweight Playoffs, at Las Vegas, Nev., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: NLCS, Game 1, Washington at St. Louis, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Milwaukee at Dallas, FSWis; Preseason, Utah at New Orleans, NBA TV.

RUGBY

5:30 a.m. (Saturday): World Cup 2019, Pool A, Ireland vs. Samoa, at Fukuoka, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifier, France vs. Iceland, at Reykjavik, Iceland, ESPN2.

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Maryland at Michigan State, BTN.

6 p.m.: CONCACAF Nations League, U.S. vs. Cuba, at Washington, D.C., FS1.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

10 p.m.: WTA, The Tianjin Open, Semifinals, at Tianjin, China, Tennis.

3 a.m. (Saturday): ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Semifinals, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

RADIO

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Marquette at Germantown, ESPN (540 AM); Wisconsin Lutheran at Greendale, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Milwaukee at Dallas, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Waterford at Burlington, wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

