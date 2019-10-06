{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: A.L. Division Series: Houston at Tampa Bay, Game 3, MLB Network.

2 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at St. Louis, Game 4, TBS.

5:40 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at Washington, Game 4, TBS.

7:30 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: NY Yankees at Minnesota, Game 3, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Preseason: New Orleans at Atlanta, NBA TV.

5 a.m. (Tuesday): Preseason: Houston vs. Toronto, Saitama, Japan, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Cleveland at San Francisco, ESPN.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), TENNIS.

10 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds (taped), TENNIS.

5:30 a.m. (Tuesday): ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds (taped), TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Bucks at Bulls, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Cleveland at San Francisco, WRNW (97.3 FM).

