TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, at Dover, Del., NBCSN.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Michigan State at Michigan, BTN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon: NCAA Women’s, Mississippi State at South Carolina, ESPNU; NCAA Women’s, Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network.

2 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Illinois at Purdue, ESPNU.

GOLF

6 a.m.: European Tour, Open de Espana, final round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic, final round, at Irving, Texas, TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas, Nev., TGC.

HORSE RACING

1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

3:30 p.m.: Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend, at Lexington, Ky., NBC.

LACROSSE

Noon: MLL, Chesapeake vs. Denver, Championship, at Denver, Colo., ESPN2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 3, Atlanta at St. Louis, TBS.

7 p.m.: NLDS, Game 3, Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Preseason, Shanghai vs. Los Angeles Clippers, at Honolulu, Hawaii, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Chicago vs. Oakland, at London, England, FOX; Baltimore at Pittsburgh, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Kansas City, NBC.

RUGBY

2:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, France vs. Tonga, at Kumamoto, Japan, NBCSN.

1:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool B, New Zealand vs. Namibia, at Tokyo, Japan, NBC.

SOCCER

5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Fiorentina, ESPN2.

6:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.

8 a.m.: Premier League, Wolves at Manchester City, NBCSN; Premier League, Bournemouth at Arsenal, CNBC.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Union Berlin at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1.

10 a.m.: NCAA Men’s, Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester United at Newcastle United, NBCSN.

10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Frankfurt, FS2.

12:30 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN.

1 p.m.: International Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.

2 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Kentucky at Tennessee, SEC Network.

3 p.m.: MLS, San Jose at Portland, ESPN.

4 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Texas A&M at Florida, ESPNU.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: WTA, The China Open, Singles Final, at Beijing, China, Tennis.

6:30 a.m.: ATP, The China Open, Singles Final, at Beijing, China, Tennis.

10 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5:30 a.m. (Monday): ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, at Shanghai, China (tape delay), Tennis.

TRACK AND FIELD

11 a.m.: IAAF, World Championships 2019, Day 10, at Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.

7:30 p.m.: IAAF, World Championships 2019, Day 10, at Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.

WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

2:30 p.m.: WNBA Finals, Game 3, Washington at Connecticut, ABC.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Chicago vs. Oakland, at London, England, WBBM (780 AM); Baltimore at Pittsburgh, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).

