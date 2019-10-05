TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Drydene 400, at Dover, Del., NBCSN.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
3 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Michigan State at Michigan, BTN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: NCAA Women’s, Mississippi State at South Carolina, ESPNU; NCAA Women’s, Florida at Kentucky, SEC Network.
2 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Illinois at Purdue, ESPNU.
GOLF
6 a.m.: European Tour, Open de Espana, final round, at Madrid, Spain, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The Volunteers of America Classic, final round, at Irving, Texas, TGC.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour, The Shriners Hospital for Children Open, final round, at Las Vegas, Nev., TGC.
HORSE RACING
1 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
3:30 p.m.: Keeneland Fall Stars Weekend, at Lexington, Ky., NBC.
LACROSSE
Noon: MLL, Chesapeake vs. Denver, Championship, at Denver, Colo., ESPN2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 3, Atlanta at St. Louis, TBS.
7 p.m.: NLDS, Game 3, Los Angeles Dodgers at Washington, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Preseason, Shanghai vs. Los Angeles Clippers, at Honolulu, Hawaii, NBA TV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Chicago vs. Oakland, at London, England, FOX; Baltimore at Pittsburgh, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Kansas City, NBC.
RUGBY
2:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool C, France vs. Tonga, at Kumamoto, Japan, NBCSN.
1:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool B, New Zealand vs. Namibia, at Tokyo, Japan, NBC.
SOCCER
5:25 a.m.: Serie A, Udinese at Fiorentina, ESPN2.
6:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Augsburg at Borussia Monchengladbach, FS1.
8 a.m.: Premier League, Wolves at Manchester City, NBCSN; Premier League, Bournemouth at Arsenal, CNBC.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, FC Union Berlin at VfL Wolfsburg, FS1.
10 a.m.: NCAA Men’s, Ohio State at Rutgers, BTN.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Manchester United at Newcastle United, NBCSN.
10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Frankfurt, FS2.
12:30 p.m.: NCAA Men’s, Michigan State at Wisconsin, BTN.
1 p.m.: International Friendly, U.S. vs. South Korea, Chicago, Ill., ESPN.
2 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Kentucky at Tennessee, SEC Network.
3 p.m.: MLS, San Jose at Portland, ESPN.
4 p.m.: NCAA Women’s, Texas A&M at Florida, ESPNU.
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: WTA, The China Open, Singles Final, at Beijing, China, Tennis.
6:30 a.m.: ATP, The China Open, Singles Final, at Beijing, China, Tennis.
10 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5:30 a.m. (Monday): ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, at Shanghai, China (tape delay), Tennis.
TRACK AND FIELD
11 a.m.: IAAF, World Championships 2019, Day 10, at Doha, Qatar, NBCSN.
7:30 p.m.: IAAF, World Championships 2019, Day 10, at Doha, Qatar (tape delay), NBCSN.
WOMEN’S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
2:30 p.m.: WNBA Finals, Game 3, Washington at Connecticut, ABC.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Milwaukee at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Chicago vs. Oakland, at London, England, WBBM (780 AM); Baltimore at Pittsburgh, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Dallas, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Indianapolis at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).
