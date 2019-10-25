TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
9 a.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series, Qualifying, at Martinsville, Va., FS1.
12:30 p.m.: NASCAR Gander Outdoor Truck Series, The Texas Roadhouse 200, at Martinsville, Va., FS1.
12:55 p.m.: Formula 1, Mexican Grand Prix, Qualifying, at Mexico City, Mexico, ESPNEWS.
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series, Qualifying, at Martinsville, Va., NBCSN.
BOXING
8 p.m.: PBC Main Event, Lubin vs. Gallimore, at Reading, Pa., Showtime.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: FOX — Wisconsin at Ohio State, FOX; Oklahoma at Kansas State, ABC; Illinois at Purdue, BTN; San Jose State at Army, CBSSN; Miami at Pittsburgh, ESPN; Iowa at Northwestern, ESPN2; Appalachian State at South Alabama, ESPNU; Mississippi State at Texas A&M, SEC Network.
2:30 p.m.: Penn State at Michigan State, ABC; Indiana at Nebraska, BTN; Auburn at LSU, CBS; Tulane at Navy, CBSSN; Maryland at Minnesota, ESPN; Syracuse at Florida State, ESPN2; Texas at Texas Christian, FOX; Oklahoma State at Iowa, FS1; Florida International at Middle Tennessee State, NFL Network.
2:45 p.m.: South Florida at East Carolina, ESPNU.
3 p.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee, SEC Network.
6 p.m.: Memphis at Tulsa, CBSSN; Arkansas at Alabama, ESPN; Central Florida at Temple, ESPN2; Texas Tech at Kansas, FS1.
6:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan, ABC; Colorado State at Fresno State, ESPNU; Missouri at Kentucky, SEC Network.
9 p.m.: California at Utah, FS1.
9:15 p.m.: Utah State at Air Force, ESPN2.
9:30 p.m.: San Diego State at UNLV, CBSSN; Washington State at Oregon, ESPN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Nebraska at Purdue, BTN.
FIGURE SKATING
3:30 p.m.: ISU, The Grand Prix of Figure Skating, at Kelowna, B.C. (tape delay), NBC.
GOLF
7 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, third round, at Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
2 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The BMW Championship, third round, at Busan, South Korea, TGC.
9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, The ZOZO Championship, final round, at Tokyo, Japan, TGC.
HORSE RACING
1:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 4, Houston at Washington, FOX.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, FSWis and NBA TV.
6:30 p.m.: Boston at New York, NBA TV.
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Phoenix, NBA TV.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: St. Louis at Boston, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: The Heritage Classic, Calgary vs. Winnipeg, at Regina, SK, NBCSN.
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.: World Cup 2019, Semifinal, England vs. New Zealand, at Yokohama, Japan (replay), NBC.
4 a.m. (Sunday): World Cup 2019, Semifinal, Wales vs. South Africa, at Yokohmo, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League, Aston Villa at Manchester City, NBCSN.
8:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Borussia Dortmund at Schalke, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Everton at Brighton, NBCSN.
11:20 a.m.: Bundesliga, Werder Bremen at Bayer Leverkusen, FS2.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Burnley, NBC.
2:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019, Group A, Brazil vs. Canada, at Brasilia, Brazil, FS2.
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup 2019, Group B, Ecuador vs. Australia, at Goiania, Brazil, FS2.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, at Zhuai, China, Tennis.
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open & The Elite Trophy Tournament, Semifinals, Tennis.
11:30 a.m.: USTA, Women's Pro Circuit, Semifinals, at Macon, Ga., Tennis.
Midnight (Sunday): WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Singles Final, at Zhuai, China, Tennis.
2:30 a.m. (Sunday): WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Sunday): WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles Final & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel & The Vienna Open, Finals & The Shenzhen Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: FOX — Wisconsin at Ohio State, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: Clarkson at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 4, Houston at Washington, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
7 p.m.: Toronto at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon: Chicago at Carolina, WGN (720 AM).
