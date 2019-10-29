{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE GOLF

2 p.m.: The East Lake Cup, Championship, team match-play, at DeKalb County, Ga., TGC.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Indiana at Purdue, BTN.

6 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Texas at Texas Tech, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Maryland at Wisconsin, BTN; NCAA Women's, Arkansas at Georgia, SEC Network.

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Florida at Missouri, ESPNU.

GOLF

9 p.m.: PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, first round at Shanghai, China, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series, Game 7 (if necessary), Washington at Houston, FOX.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN and FSWis.

9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN.

SOCCER

2:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group C, South Korea vs. France, at Goiania, Brazil, FS2.

2:55 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Lazio, ESPNEWS.

5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group D, U.S. vs. Japan, at Espirito Santo, Brazil, FS2.

7 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Eastern Conference Final, Toronto FC at Atlanta United, FS1.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: WTA, The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, at Shenzhen, China, Tennis.

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.

3 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, at Shenzhen, China, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series, Game 7 (if necessary), Washington at Houston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Chicago at Cleveland WSCR (670 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).

