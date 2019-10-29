TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE GOLF
2 p.m.: The East Lake Cup, Championship, team match-play, at DeKalb County, Ga., TGC.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Indiana at Purdue, BTN.
6 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Texas at Texas Tech, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Maryland at Wisconsin, BTN; NCAA Women's, Arkansas at Georgia, SEC Network.
8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Florida at Missouri, ESPNU.
GOLF
9 p.m.: PGA Tour, HSBC Champions, first round at Shanghai, China, TGC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 7 (if necessary), Washington at Houston, FOX.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, ESPN and FSWis.
9 p.m.: Los Angeles Clippers at Utah, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Minnesota at St. Louis, NBCSN.
You have free articles remaining.
SOCCER
2:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group C, South Korea vs. France, at Goiania, Brazil, FS2.
2:55 p.m.: Serie A, Torino at Lazio, ESPNEWS.
5:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group D, U.S. vs. Japan, at Espirito Santo, Brazil, FS2.
7 p.m.: MLS Playoffs, Eastern Conference Final, Toronto FC at Atlanta United, FS1.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: WTA, The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, at Shenzhen, China, Tennis.
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.
3 a.m. (Thursday): WTA, The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, at Shenzhen, China, Tennis.
5 a.m. (Thursday): ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters & The WTA Finals, Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 7 (if necessary), Washington at Houston, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6 p.m.: Chicago at Cleveland WSCR (670 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Boston, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.