TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:55 p.m.: Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥1, Suzuka, Japan, ESPNEWS.

11:55 p.m.: Formula One: The Japanese Grand Prix, practice session ‥2, Suzuka, Japan, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Bethune-Cookman at North Carolina Central, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina State, ESPN.

8:15 p.m.: Louisiana (Monroe) at Texas State, ESPNU.

MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER  

5 p.m.: Penn State at Indiana, BTN.

7 p.m.: Ohio State at Purdue, BTN.

GOLF

3 a.m.: European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, TGC.

7 a.m.: European Tour: The Italian Open, first round, Rome, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Houston Open, first round, Houston, TGC.

3 a.m. (Friday): European Tour: The Italian Open, second round, Rome, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

9 a.m.: FIG World Championship: From Stuttgart, Germany, NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

Noon: Belmont Park Live: From Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Houston, Game 5, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 a.m.: Preseason: Brooklyn vs. LA Lakers, Shanghai, NBA TV.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason: Minnesota at Golden State, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: NY Giants at New England, FOX, NFL.

MEN'S SOCCER

1:30 p.m.: Euro 2020 Qualifier: Northern Ireland vs. Netherlands, Rotterdam, Netherlands, ESPNEWS.

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, TENNIS.

9:30 p.m.: ATP/WTA: The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5:30 a.m. (Friday): ATP: The Shanghai Masters, Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

WOMEN'S NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Connecticut at Washington, Game 5, ESPN2.

RADIO

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: NY Giants at New England, WNRW (97.3 FM).

