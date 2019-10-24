{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Southern California at Colorado, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

6 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Clarkson at Wisconsin, FSWis.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

5 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Michigan, BTN.

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Nebraska at Indiana, BTN.

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC Network.

9 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU.

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, second round, at Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

9:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, second round, at Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The BMW Championship, second round, at Busan, South Korea, TGC.

9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, The ZOZO Championship, third round, at Tokyo, Japan, TGC.

HORSE RACING

3:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

8 p.m.: Bellator 231, at Montville, Conn., Paramount.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series, Game 3, Houston at Washington, FOX.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, ESPN.

9:30 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN.

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Saturday): World Cup 2019, Semifinal, England vs. New Zealand, at Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Koln at FSV Mainz, FS2.

1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Liga MX, Veracruz at Tijuana, FS2.

TENNIS

6 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Tennis.

12:30 a.m. (Saturday): WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, at Zhuai, China, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Clarkson at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series, Game 3, Houston at Washington, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Memphis, WSCR (670 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WIAA Division 2 Playoffs, Level 1, Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.

