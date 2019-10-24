TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
5 p.m.: Columbia at Dartmouth, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Southern California at Colorado, ESPN2.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
6 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Lake Superior State at Notre Dame, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Clarkson at Wisconsin, FSWis.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Michigan, BTN.
7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Nebraska at Indiana, BTN.
8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Auburn at Mississippi State, SEC Network.
9 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Stanford at UCLA, ESPNU.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, second round, at Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
9:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Portugal Masters, second round, at Quarteira, Portugal, TGC.
12:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour, The BMW Championship, second round, at Busan, South Korea, TGC.
9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour, The ZOZO Championship, third round, at Tokyo, Japan, TGC.
HORSE RACING
3:30 p.m.: Belmont Park Live, at Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
8 p.m.: Bellator 231, at Montville, Conn., Paramount.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 3, Houston at Washington, FOX.
You have free articles remaining.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Dallas at New Orleans, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Utah at Los Angeles Lakers, ESPN.
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Saturday): World Cup 2019, Semifinal, England vs. New Zealand, at Yokohama, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga, Koln at FSV Mainz, FS2.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League, Leicester City at Southampton, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Liga MX, Veracruz at Tijuana, FS2.
TENNIS
6 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Swiss Indoors Basel, The Vienna Open, Quarterfinals, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Early Rounds, Tennis.
12:30 a.m. (Saturday): WTA, The Elite Trophy Tournament, Doubles & Singles Semifinals, at Zhuai, China, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Texas at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Clarkson at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series, Game 3, Houston at Washington, ESPN (94.5 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Memphis, WSCR (670 AM).
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: WIAA Division 2 Playoffs, Level 1, Lake Geneva Badger at Burlington, wgtd.org/wgtd/stream/listen-live or listen on the WGTD app.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.