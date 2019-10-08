TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
6 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN; NCAA Women's, Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Mississippi at Missouri, SEC Network.
8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Illinois, BTN; NCAA Women's, Baylor at Iowa State, ESPNU.
GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The Italian Open, first round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.
GYMNASTICS
2 p.m.: FIG World Championship, at Stuttgart, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: NLDS, Game 5, St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS.
7:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 5, Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 5, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason, Utah at Milwaukee, FSWis; Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago, ESPN.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Philadelphia, NBCSN.
9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vancouver, NBCSN.
RUGBY
4:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool D, Wales vs. Fiji, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.
SOCCER
6 p.m.: NCAA Mens, Kentucky at Indiana, FS1.
7 p.m.: USL, Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, ESPNEWS;
TENNIS
5:30 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.
10 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason, Utah at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
