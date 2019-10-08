{{featured_button_text}}

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Appalachian State at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN2.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

6 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN; NCAA Women's, Mississippi State at Alabama, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Mississippi at Missouri, SEC Network.

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Illinois, BTN; NCAA Women's, Baylor at Iowa State, ESPNU.

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday): European Tour, The Italian Open, first round, at Rome, Italy, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

2 p.m.: FIG World Championship, at Stuttgart, Germany (tape delay), NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: NLDS, Game 5, St. Louis at Atlanta, TBS.

7:30 p.m.: NLDS, Game 5, Washington at LA Dodgers, Game 5, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Utah at Milwaukee, FSWis; Preseason, New Orleans at Chicago, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: New Jersey at Philadelphia, NBCSN.

9 p.m.: Los Angeles at Vancouver, NBCSN.

RUGBY

4:30 a.m.: World Cup 2019, Pool D, Wales vs. Fiji, at Oita, Japan, NBCSN.

SOCCER

6 p.m.: NCAA Mens, Kentucky at Indiana, FS1.

7 p.m.: USL, Birmingham Legion FC at Hartford Athletic, ESPNEWS;

TENNIS

5:30 a.m.: ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

10 p.m.: ATP/WTA, The Shanghai Masters & The Tianjin Open, Early Rounds, Tennis.

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): ATP, The Shanghai Masters, Early Rounds, at Shanghai, China, Tennis.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason, Utah at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

