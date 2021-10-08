 Skip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 9
On The Air for Oct. 9

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2.

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., NBC.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBCSN.

BOXING

6 p.m.: WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2; WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, ABC; Michigan St. at Rutgers, BTN; N. Illinois at Toledo, CBSSN; Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN; South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN2; Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), ESPNU; Maryland at Ohio St., FOX; West Virginia at Baylor, FS1; Vanderbilt at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville, ACCN.

2:30 p.m.: Boise St. at BYU, ABC; Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN; Georgia at Auburn, CBS; SMU at Navy, CBSSN; Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN; Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPN2; Ball St. at W. Michigan, ESPNU; San Jose St. at Colorado St., FS1.

3 p.m.: Penn St. at Iowa, FOX; Oregon St. at Washington St., PAC-12N; North Texas at Missouri, SECN.

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Air Force, CBSSN; TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN; Buffalo at Kent St., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, ABC; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACCN; LSU at Kentucky, SECN.

7 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS; Utah at Southern Cal, FOX.

8 p.m.: Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2; New Mexico at San Diego St.. FS1.

9:30 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Nevada, CBSSN; UCLA at Arizona, ESPN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESPNEWS.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

5 p.m.: The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami, NBCSN.

7 p.m.: The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami. NBCSN.

HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL'S)

9:30 p.m.: Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz., ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TBS.

8 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Preseason: Carolina at Nashville, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn., NHLN.

9:30 p.m.: Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles, NHLN.

RUGBY

3 p.m.: Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn., FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7:30 a.m.: FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBCSN.

TENNIS

Noon: Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, WOKY (920 AM).

3 p.m.: Penn State at Iowa, ESPN (540 AM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

8 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, ESPN (540 AM, 94.4 FM).

