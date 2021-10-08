On The Air for Oct. 9

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice 3, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2.
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2.
11 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech Sports Car Championship: The Michelin GT Challenge at VIR, Virginia International Raceway, Alton, Va., NBC.
2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC; NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBCSN.
BOXING
6 p.m.: WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, ESPN2; WBC Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Las Vegas, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, ABC; Michigan St. at Rutgers, BTN; N. Illinois at Toledo, CBSSN; Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN; South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN2; Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), ESPNU; Maryland at Ohio St., FOX; West Virginia at Baylor, FS1; Vanderbilt at Florida, SECN.
2 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville, ACCN.
2:30 p.m.: Boise St. at BYU, ABC; Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN; Georgia at Auburn, CBS; SMU at Navy, CBSSN; Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN; Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPN2; Ball St. at W. Michigan, ESPNU; San Jose St. at Colorado St., FS1.
3 p.m.: Penn St. at Iowa, FOX; Oregon St. at Washington St., PAC-12N; North Texas at Missouri, SECN.
6 p.m.: Wyoming at Air Force, CBSSN; TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN; Buffalo at Kent St., ESPNU.
6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, ABC; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACCN; LSU at Kentucky, SECN.
7 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS; Utah at Southern Cal, FOX.
8 p.m.: Memphis at Tulsa, ESPN2; New Mexico at San Diego St.. FS1.
9:30 p.m.: New Mexico St. at Nevada, CBSSN; UCLA at Arizona, ESPN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, TGC.
10:30 a.m.: PGA Junior League Championship: Second Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESPNEWS.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Third Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., TGC.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, TGC.
HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)
5 p.m.: The Battle Showcase: The Explorers (Christopher Columbus, Fla.) vs. The View (Riverview, Fla.), Miami, NBCSN.
7 p.m.: The Battle Showcase: California Basketball Club (Sierra Canyon, Calif.) vs. Vertical Academy, Miami. NBCSN.
HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL (GIRL'S)
9:30 p.m.: Geico Invitational: TBD, Championship, Chandler, Ariz., ESPNU.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Breeders' Futurity, Thoroughbred Club of America Stakes and Keeneland Turf Mile, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, Game 2, TBS.
8 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason: Atlanta at Memphis, NBATV.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Preseason: Carolina at Nashville, NHLN.
6 p.m.: Preseason: NY Rangers vs. NY Islanders, Bridgeport, Conn., NHLN.
9:30 p.m.: Preseason: Anaheim at Los Angeles, NHLN.
RUGBY
3 p.m.: Premier Sevens: Inaugural Championship Series, Memphis, Tenn., FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7:30 a.m.: FASL: Manchester City at Manchester United, NBCSN.
TENNIS
Noon: Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Illinois, WOKY (920 AM).
3 p.m.: Penn State at Iowa, ESPN (540 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
4 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: Atlanta at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
8 p.m.: N.L. Division Series: LA Dodgers at San Francisco, Game 2, ESPN (540 AM, 94.4 FM).