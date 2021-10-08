On The Air for Oct. 9

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Oklahoma vs. Texas, Dallas, ABC; Michigan St. at Rutgers, BTN; N. Illinois at Toledo, CBSSN; Arkansas at Mississippi, ESPN; South Carolina at Tennessee, ESPN2; Arkansas at Mississippi (SkyCast), ESPNU; Maryland at Ohio St., FOX; West Virginia at Baylor, FS1; Vanderbilt at Florida, SECN.

2 p.m.: Virginia at Louisville, ACCN.

2:30 p.m.: Boise St. at BYU, ABC; Wisconsin at Illinois, BTN; Georgia at Auburn, CBS; SMU at Navy, CBSSN; Florida St. at North Carolina, ESPN; Wake Forest at Syracuse, ESPN2; Ball St. at W. Michigan, ESPNU; San Jose St. at Colorado St., FS1.

3 p.m.: Penn St. at Iowa, FOX; Oregon St. at Washington St., PAC-12N; North Texas at Missouri, SECN.

6 p.m.: Wyoming at Air Force, CBSSN; TCU at Texas Tech, ESPN; Buffalo at Kent St., ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, ABC; Notre Dame at Virginia Tech, ACCN; LSU at Kentucky, SECN.

7 p.m.: Alabama at Texas A&M, CBS; Utah at Southern Cal, FOX.