On The Air for Oct. 9

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped), CBSSN.

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC.

7:30 p.m.: Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped), CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Boston College at Louisville, ACCN; Michigan at Michigan St., BTN; Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota, BTN; Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPNU; Florida at Missouri, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Indiana at Rutgers, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia, SECN.

4 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee, SECN.

1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN.

3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN.

5 p.m.: NC State at Wake Forest, ACCN; Stanford at Utah, ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington, PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, TGC.

8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky., CNBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary), ABC.

3 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Toronto, NBATV.

7:30 p.m.: Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.: NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London, NFL, Channel 4.

Noon: Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville, CBS; Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona, FOX.

7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NBC.

RODEO

4 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped), CBS.

5 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United, CNBC; Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal, USA.

1 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, USA.

1:30 p.m.: MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC, FS1.

4 p.m.: MLS: Salt Lake at Portland, ESPN2.

TENNIS

2:30 a.m.: Tokyo-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.

5:30 a.m.: Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Monday): San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.: NY Giants vs. Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).

Noon: Chicago at Minnesota, WBBM (780 AM),

7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore, WRNW (97.3 FM).