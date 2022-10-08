On The Air for Oct. 9

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped), CBSSN.
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC.
7:30 p.m.: Intercontinental GT Challenge: Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis (Taped), CBSSN.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon St., PAC-12N.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Boston College at Louisville, ACCN; Michigan at Michigan St., BTN; Florida St. at Notre Dame, ESPNU.
1 p.m.: Iowa at Minnesota, BTN; Texas A&M at Mississippi, ESPNU; Florida at Missouri, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Indiana at Rutgers, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: Tennessee at Georgia, SECN.
4 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: South Carolina at Tennessee, SECN.
1 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, ACCN.
3 p.m.: Notre Dame at Boston College, ACCN.
5 p.m.: NC State at Wake Forest, ACCN; Stanford at Utah, ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Oregon at Washington, PAC-12N.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Open de España, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, TGC.
1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESPNU.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, TGC.
8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped), TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
1:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
4 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Juddmonte Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky., CNBC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 3 (If Necessary), ABC.
3 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN.
7:30 p.m.: N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 3 (If Necessary), ESPN2.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
5 p.m.: Preseason: Chicago at Toronto, NBATV.
7:30 p.m.: Preseason: LA Lakers at Golden State, NBATV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: NY Giants vs. Green Bay, London, NFL, Channel 4.
Noon: Regional Coverage: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, LA Chargers at Cleveland, Miami at NY Jets, Tennessee at Washington, Houston at Jacksonville, CBS; Regional Coverage: Chicago at Minnesota, Detroit at New England, Seattle at New Orleans, Atlanta at Tampa Bay, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Carolina, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Dallas at LA Rams OR Philadelphia at Arizona, FOX.
7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore, NBC.
RODEO
4 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Game of the Week, Fort Worth, Texas (Taped), CBS.
5 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Rattler Days, Day 3, Fort Worth, Texas, CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
8 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at West Ham United, CNBC; Premier League: Leeds United at Crystal Palace, USA.
10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Arsenal, USA.
1 p.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Everton, USA.
1:30 p.m.: MLS: Columbus Crew at Orlando City SC, FS1.
4 p.m.: MLS: Salt Lake at Portland, ESPN2.
TENNIS
2:30 a.m.: Tokyo-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.
5:30 a.m.: Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals, TENNIS.
4 a.m. (Monday): San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Monday): San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: NY Giants vs. Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).
Noon: Chicago at Minnesota, WBBM (780 AM),
7:15 p.m.: Cincinnati at Baltimore, WRNW (97.3 FM).