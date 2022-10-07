On The Air for Oct. 8

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., USA.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Drive for the Cure 250, Playoffs - Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC.

11:55 p.m.: Formula 1: The Honda Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka International Racing Course, Suzuka, Japan, ESPN2.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Showtime Championship: Sebastian Fundora vs. Carlos Ocampo (Super-Welterweights), Carson, Calif., SHO.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Texas vs. Oklahoma, Dallas, ABC; Louisville at Virginia; Purdue at Maryland, BTN; E. Michigan at W. Michigan, CBSSN; Tennessee at LSU, ESPN; Missouri at Florida, ESPNU; Michigan at Indiana, FOX; TCU at Kansas, FS1; Arkansas at Mississippi St., SECN.

2:30 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN; Auburn at Georgia, CBS; Tulsa at Navy, CBSSN; East Carolina at Tulane, ESPNU; Utah at UCLA, FOX; Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., FS1.

3 p.m.: Ohio St. at Michigan St., ABC; North Carolina at Miami, ESPN2; Washington at Arizona St., PAC-12N; Mississippi at Vanderbilt, SECN.

6 p.m.: Wyoming at New Mexico, CBSSN; Air Force at Utah St., FS1; James Madison at Arkansas St., NFLN.

6:30 p.m.: Clemson at Boston College, ABC; Iowa at Illinois, BTN; Kansas St. at Iowa St., ESPNU; Washington St. at Southern Cal, FOX; Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas, NBC; Notre Dame vs. BYU, Las Vegas, PEACOCK; South Carolina at Kentucky, SECN.

7 p.m.: Florida St. at NC State, ACCN; Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS.

8 p.m.: Oregon at Arizona, PAC-12N.

8:45 p.m.: Fresno St. at Boise St., FS1.

9:30 p.m.: Hawaii at San Diego St., CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford, ESPN; Jackson St. at Alabama St. (Taped), ESPNU.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Southern Open at Lake Hartwell, Anderson, S.C., FS1.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Open de España, Third Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, TGC.

10:30 a.m.: PGA Juniors: The Junior League Championship, Grayhawk GC, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESPNEWS.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk & Friends, Second Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., TGC.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals For Children Open, Third Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, TGC.

8 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Mediheal Championship, Third Round, The Saticoy Club, Somis, Calif. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

4 p.m.: The Thoroughbred Club Stakes: From Caulfield Racecourse, Caulfield East, Australia, CNBC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

11 a.m.: A.L. Wild Card Series: Tampa Bay at Cleveland, Game 2, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card Series: Seattle at Toronto, Game 2, ESPN.

6:30 p.m.: N.L. Wild Card Series: San Diego at NY Mets, Game 2, ESPN.

7:30 p.m.: N.L. Wild Card Series: Philadelphia at St. Louis, Game 2, ESPN2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

11 a.m.: Preseason: Atlanta vs. Milwaukee, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Global Series: Nashville vs. San Jose, Prague, NHLN.

5 p.m.: Preseason: Dallas at Minnesota, NHLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Serie A: Inter Milan at Sassuolo, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Brentford at Newcastle United, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC.

5 p.m.: CPL: Pacific FC at Cavalry FC, FS2.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

2:30 a.m. (Sunday): Tokyo-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Singles Finals, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern, WOKY (920 AM), WRNW (97.3 FM).