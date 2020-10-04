On The Air for Oct. 7

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
BOXING
8 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn., SHO
COLLEGE GOLF
3:30 p.m.: The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., TGC
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACCN
GOLF
5:30 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, TGC
HORSE RACING
3 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN
KBO BASEBALL
4:30 a.m.: Doosan at SK, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Samsung at LG, ESPN2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:08 p.m.: National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, MLB
2:35 p.m.: American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS
6:10 p.m.: American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
8:08 p.m.: National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.: NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, NHL
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam, ESPN2
TENNIS
5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN
4 a.m. (Thursday): ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN
