On The Air for Oct. 7
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Schedule subject to change. Channel key, FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), FS2 (FOX Sports 2), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BOXING

8 p.m.: ShoBox: The New Generation, Uncasville, Conn., SHO 

COLLEGE GOLF

3:30 p.m.: The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Final Round, Blessings Golf Club, Fayetteville, Ark., TGC

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Florida State at Georgia Tech, ACCN

GOLF

5:30 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The BMW PGA Championship, First Round, Wentworth Club, Surrey, England, TGC

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The JPMorgan Chase Jessamine, Keeneland Association, Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN

KBO BASEBALL

4:30 a.m.: Doosan at SK, ESPN2

4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Samsung at LG, ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:08 p.m.: National League Division Series: Miami vs. Atlanta, Game 2, Minute Maid Park, Houston, MLB

2:35 p.m.: American League Division Series: Oakland vs. Houston, Game 3, Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, TBS

6:10 p.m.: American League Division Series: Tampa Bay vs. NY Yankees, Game 3, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS

8:08 p.m.: National League Division Series: San Diego vs. LA Dodgers, Game 2, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.: NHL Draft: Rounds 2-7, NHL

SOCCER (MEN'S)

1:30 p.m.: International Friendly: Netherlands vs. Mexico, Amsterdam, ESPN2

TENNIS

5 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Quarterfinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN

4 a.m. (Thursday): ATP: The French Open, Men's Doubles Semifinals, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN

