On The Air for Oct. 5

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE GOLF
3 p.m.: The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark., TGC
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: Penn St. at Rutgers, BTN
7 p.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan, BTN
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN; ESPN2
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis, TNT
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fla., NHL
9 p.m.: Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver, NHL