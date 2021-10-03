 Skip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 5
On The Air for Oct. 5

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE GOLF

3 p.m.: The Blessings Collegiate Invitational: Second Round, Blessings GC, Fayetteville, Ark., TGC

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Penn St. at Rutgers, BTN

7 p.m.: Michigan St. at Michigan, BTN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: A.L. Wild Card: NY Yankees at Boston, ESPN; ESPN2

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason: Milwaukee at Memphis, TNT

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Preseason: Florida vs. Tampa Bay, Orlando, Fla., NHL

9 p.m.: Preseason: Seattle at Vancouver, NHL

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: CPL: Cavalry FC at Valour FC, FS2

