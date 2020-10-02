On The Air for Oct. 4

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
11 a.m.: GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN
12:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped), FS1
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBC
1:30 p.m.: NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., FS1
3:30 p.m.: GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
11 a.m.: North Carolina at Duke, ACCN
12:30 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville, ACCN
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
Noon: Kentucky at South Carolina, SECN
2 p.m.: Miami at Virginia, ACCN; Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN
4 p.m.: Clemson at Duke, ACCN; Alabama at Florida, SECN
CYCLING
12 a.m. (Monday): UCI: The LiègeBastogneLiège, Liège to Province de Liège, 159 miles (taped), NBCSN
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC
Noon: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., TGC
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., TGC
HORSE RACING
8 a.m.: The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris, FS1
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2
3:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky., NBCSN
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Chicago, Jacksonville at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tampa Bay, Baltimore at Washington, CBS; Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Dallas, New Orleans at Detroit, Seattle at Miami, Arizona at Carolina, Minnesota at Houston, FOX
3:05 p.m.: NY Giants at LA Rams, FOX
3:25 a.m.: Regional Coverage: New England at Kansas City, Buffalo at Las Vegas, CBS
7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, NBC
RODEO
1 p.m.: PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Lincoln, Neb., CBSSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5:25 a.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, ESPN2
7:55 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN
10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, NBCSN
1:10 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, NBCSN
9 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, FS1
TENNIS
4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN
4 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC
