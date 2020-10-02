 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Oct. 4
0 comments

On The Air for Oct. 4

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

AUTO RACING

11 a.m.: GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 1, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN

12:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped), FS1

1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBC

1:30 p.m.: NHRA: The Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., FS1

3:30 p.m.: GT: The Intercontinental Challenge, Part 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, CBSSN

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: North Carolina at Duke, ACCN

12:30 p.m.: Boston College at Louisville, ACCN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Kentucky at South Carolina, SECN

2 p.m.: Miami at Virginia, ACCN; Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN

4 p.m.: Clemson at Duke, ACCN; Alabama at Florida, SECN

CYCLING

12 a.m. (Monday): UCI: The LiègeBastogneLiège, Liège to Province de Liège, 159 miles (taped), NBCSN

GOLF

5:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC

Noon: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Final Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., TGC

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., TGC

HORSE RACING

8 a.m.: The Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris, FS1

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2

3:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes, Keeneland Race Course, Lexington, Ky., NBCSN

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: NBA Finals: LA Lakers vs. Miami, Game 3, ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, Orlando, Fla., ABC

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Indianapolis at Chicago, Jacksonville at Cincinnati, LA Chargers at Tampa Bay, Baltimore at Washington, CBS; Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Dallas, New Orleans at Detroit, Seattle at Miami, Arizona at Carolina, Minnesota at Houston, FOX

3:05 p.m.: NY Giants at LA Rams, FOX

3:25 a.m.: Regional Coverage: New England at Kansas City, Buffalo at Las Vegas, CBS

7:20 p.m.: Philadelphia at San Francisco, NBC

RODEO

1 p.m.: PBR: The Wrangler Invitational, Lincoln, Neb., CBSSN 

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5:25 a.m.: Serie A: Cagliari at Atalanta, ESPN2

7:55 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at Wolverhampton, NBCSN

10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham at Manchester United, NBCSN

1:10 p.m.: Premier League: Liverpool at Aston Villa, NBCSN

9 p.m.: Liga MX: Guadalajara at Tijuana, FS1

TENNIS

4 a.m.: ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN

4 a.m. (Monday): ATP/WTA: The French Open, Round of 16, Roland Garros, Paris, TEN

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Seattle vs. Las Vegas, Game 2, IMG Academy, Bradenton, Fla., ABC

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 27

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News