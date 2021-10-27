 Skip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 30
On The Air for Oct. 30

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1

5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN

BOXING

9 p.m.: Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas, SHO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Texas at Baylor, ABC; Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Rutgers at Illinois, BTN; Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSSN; Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN; Cincinnati at Tulane, ESPN2; Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU; Michigan at Michigan St., FOX

2 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona St., FS1; Missouri at Vanderbilt, SECN

2:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ABC; Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN; Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS; Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, CBSSN; Florida St. at Clemson, ESPN; Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2; TCU at Kansas St., ESPNU; Colorado at Oregon, FOX

3 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN; Wyoming at San Jose St., FS2

6 p.m.: Boise St. at Colorado St., CBSSN; Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN; SMU at Houston, ESPN2; Arizona at Southern Cal, ESPNU; Kansas at Oklahoma St., FS1; Oregon St. at California, PAC-12N; Kentucky at Mississippi St., SECN

6:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Ohio St., ABC; Louisville at NC State, ACCN; North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC

9 p.m.: UCLA at Utah, ESPN

9:15 p.m.: Virginia at BYU, ESPN2

9:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at San Diego St., CBSSN; Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped), ESPNU; Washington at Stanford, FS1

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN

CURLING

Noon: Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn., NBCSN

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C., NBC

GOLF

Noon: PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, TGC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, FOX

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBA

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Milwaukee, Bally

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

12:30 p.m.: NY Islanders at Nashville, NHL

6 p.m.: Winnipeg at San Jose, NHL

RUGBY

10 p.m.: Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped), NBCSN

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, NBCSN

9 a.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, NBCSN; Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, USA

11:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC

TENNIS

6 a.m.: Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals, TEN

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: San Antonio at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)

 

