On The Air for Oct. 30

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The United Rentals 200, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., FS1
5 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Dead On Tools 250, Playoffs Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., NBCSN
BOXING
9 p.m.: Championship Boxing: Jamal James vs. Russian Radzhab Butaev (Welterweights), Las Vegas, SHO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Texas at Baylor, ABC; Miami at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Rutgers at Illinois, BTN; Bowling Green at Buffalo, CBSSN; Iowa at Wisconsin, ESPN; Cincinnati at Tulane, ESPN2; Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU; Michigan at Michigan St., FOX
2 p.m.: Washington St. at Arizona St., FS1; Missouri at Vanderbilt, SECN
2:30 p.m.: Texas Tech at Oklahoma, ABC; Minnesota at Northwestern, BTN; Georgia vs. Florida, Jacksonville, Fla., CBS; Louisiana Tech at Old Dominion, CBSSN; Florida St. at Clemson, ESPN; Purdue at Nebraska, ESPN2; TCU at Kansas St., ESPNU; Colorado at Oregon, FOX
3 p.m.: Duke at Wake Forest, ACCN; Wyoming at San Jose St., FS2
6 p.m.: Boise St. at Colorado St., CBSSN; Mississippi at Auburn, ESPN; SMU at Houston, ESPN2; Arizona at Southern Cal, ESPNU; Kansas at Oklahoma St., FS1; Oregon St. at California, PAC-12N; Kentucky at Mississippi St., SECN
6:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Ohio St., ABC; Louisville at NC State, ACCN; North Carolina at Notre Dame, NBC
9 p.m.: UCLA at Utah, ESPN
9:15 p.m.: Virginia at BYU, ESPN2
9:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at San Diego St., CBSSN; Alabama A&M at Alabama St. (Taped), ESPNU; Washington at Stanford, FS1
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: Nebraska at Minnesota, BTN
CURLING
Noon: Winter Olympic Trials: Mixed Doubles, Semifinals, Elvereth, Minn., NBCSN
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: ISU: Grand Prix, Vancouver, B.C., NBC
GOLF
Noon: PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Third Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, TGC
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 4, FOX
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Atlanta at Philadelphia, NBA
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Milwaukee, Bally
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
12:30 p.m.: NY Islanders at Nashville, NHL
6 p.m.: Winnipeg at San Jose, NHL
RUGBY
10 p.m.: Premiership: Leicester at Northampton (Taped), NBCSN
SOCCER (MEN'S)
6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Leicester City, NBCSN
9 a.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Manchester City, NBCSN; Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Liverpool, USA
11:30 a.m.: Manchester United at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC
TENNIS
6 a.m.: Vienna-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP, Courmayeur-WTA, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals, TEN
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: San Antonio at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM)