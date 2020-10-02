On The Air for Oct. 3

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5 a.m.: AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final, FS2.
AUTO RACING
Noon: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1.
12:30 p.m.: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBS.
1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC; AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, Woodstock, Ga. (taped), NBCSN.
3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN.
6:30 p.m.: AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, Woodstock, Ga. (taped), NBCSN.
9 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped), FS1.
BOXING
7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights), Los Angeles, FS1.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Baylor at West Virginia, ABC; North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, ACCN; South Carolina at Florida, ESPN; Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2; East Carolina at Georgia State, ESPNU; Texas Christian at Texas, FOX; Missouri at Tennessee, SECN.
12:30 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Army, CBSSN.
2:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College, ABC; Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS; Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN; Memphis at Southern Methodist, ESPN2; Texas Tech at Kansas State, FS1.
3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke, ACCN; Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, ESPNU; Mississippi at Kentucky, SECN.
5 p.m.: Navy at Air Force, CBSSN.
6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State, ABC; Auburn at Georgia, ESPN; Tulsa at Central Florida, ESPN2; Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast), ESPNU; Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SECN.
7 p.m.: Virginia at Clemson, ACCN.
GOLF
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., TGC.
5:30 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2.
3:30 p.m.: The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBC.
MARATHON
1 a.m. (Sunday): The Virgin Money London Marathon: From London, NBCSN.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
2:30 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN.
RUGBY
2:30 a.m.: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final, FS1.
4:30 a.m.: NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, FS1.
Midnight (Sunday): NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney, Elimination Final, FS2.
MEN'S SOOCER
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, NBC.
3:30 p.m.: MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FOX.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: TCU at Texas, ESPN (540 AM) and 94.5 FM).
