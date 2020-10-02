 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Oct. 3
0 comments

On The Air for Oct. 3

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.: AFL: Collingwood at West Coast, Elimination Final, FS2.

AUTO RACING

Noon: NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: The Chevrolet Silverado 250, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1.

12:30 p.m.: Lucas Oil Off Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro2, Lucas Oil Speedway, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBS.

1:30 p.m.: IndyCar: The Indy Harvest Grand Prix, Race 2, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, NBC; AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile I, Woodstock, Ga. (taped), NBCSN.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Ag-Pro 300, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBCSN.

6:30 p.m.: AMA Motorcycle Racing: The Dallas Half-Mile II, Woodstock, Ga. (taped), NBCSN.

9 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (taped), FS1.

BOXING

7 p.m.: PBC Fight Night: Mark Magsayo vs. Rigoberto Hermosillo (Featherweights), Los Angeles, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Baylor at West Virginia, ABC; North Carolina State at Pittsburgh, ACCN; South Carolina at Florida, ESPN; Arkansas State at Coastal Carolina, ESPN2; East Carolina at Georgia State, ESPNU; Texas Christian at Texas, FOX; Missouri at Tennessee, SECN.

12:30 p.m.: Abilene Christian at Army, CBSSN.

2:30 p.m.: North Carolina at Boston College, ABC; Texas A&M at Alabama, CBS; Oklahoma State at Kansas, ESPN; Memphis at Southern Methodist, ESPN2; Texas Tech at Kansas State, FS1.

3 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Duke, ACCN; Charlotte at Florida Atlantic, ESPNU; Mississippi at Kentucky, SECN.

5 p.m.: Navy at Air Force, CBSSN.

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Iowa State, ABC; Auburn at Georgia, ESPN; Tulsa at Central Florida, ESPN2; Auburn at Georgia (SkyCast), ESPNU; Louisiana State at Vanderbilt, SECN.

7 p.m.: Virginia at Clemson, ACCN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Third Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The ShopRite LPGA Classic, Third Round, Seaview Golf Club, Galloway, N.J., TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, Final Round, The Renaissance Club, North Berwick, Scotland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: Belmont Park Live, Belmont Park, Elmont, N.Y., FS2.

3:30 p.m.: The Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore, NBC.

MARATHON

1 a.m. (Sunday): The Virgin Money London Marathon: From London, NBCSN.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9:30 p.m.: UFC Fight Night: Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana (Bantamweights), Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2:30 p.m.: National League Wild Card Series: Miami at Chicago Cubs, Game 3 (if necessary), ESPN.

RUGBY

2:30 a.m.: NRL: Cronulla-Sutherland at Canberra, Qualifying Final, FS1.

4:30 a.m.: NRL: Parramatta at Melbourne, Qualifying Final, FS1.

Midnight (Sunday): NRL: Newcastle at South Sydney, Elimination Final, FS2.

MEN'S SOOCER

8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Everton, NBCSN.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Leeds United, NBC.

3:30 p.m.: MLS: NY Red Bulls at Orlando City SC, FOX.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.:  TCU at Texas, ESPN (540 AM) and 94.5 FM).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 27

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

Calendar

Calendar for Sept. 27

NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Changes in the site and/or time of events, especially t…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News