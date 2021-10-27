 Skip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 29
On The Air for Oct. 29

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky, SECN

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind., ACCN 

10 a.m.: Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo., SECN 

11 a.m.: Pac-12 Men's Championship: From Salt Lake City, PAC-12N

Noon: Pac-12 Women's Championship: From Salt Lake City, PAC-12N

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN; Northwestern at Iowa, BTN

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Princeton at Cornell, ESPNU

6:30 p.m.: Navy at Tulsa, ESPN2

9 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada, CBSSN

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Minnesota, BTN

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU

6 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson, ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke, ACCN

5:30 p.m.: Illinois at Rutgers, BTN

8 p.m.: Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N

10 p.m.: Washington at Southern Cal, PAC-12N

GOLF

9 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, TGC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.), ESPNU

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2

10:30 p.m.: Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia, FS2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3, FOX

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami, ESPN

9:05 p.m.: Dallas at Denver, ESPN

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Waterford at Union Grove, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/waterford-at-union-grove-level2playoffs

Calendar

Calendar for Oct. 27

HIGH SCHOOLS NOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of w…

