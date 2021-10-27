On The Air for Oct. 29

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, FS1
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)
6 p.m.: Exhibition: Kentucky Wesleyan at Kentucky, SECN
COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY
9 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Championship: From South Bend, Ind., ACCN
10 a.m.: Southeastern Championship: From Columbia, Mo., SECN
11 a.m.: Pac-12 Men's Championship: From Salt Lake City, PAC-12N
Noon: Pac-12 Women's Championship: From Salt Lake City, PAC-12N
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.: Syracuse at Louisville, ACCN; Northwestern at Iowa, BTN
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: Princeton at Cornell, ESPNU
6:30 p.m.: Navy at Tulsa, ESPN2
9 p.m.: UNLV at Nevada, CBSSN
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
8 p.m.: Notre Dame at Minnesota, BTN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina, ESPNU
6 p.m.: Louisville at Clemson, ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke, ACCN
5:30 p.m.: Illinois at Rutgers, BTN
8 p.m.: Utah at Oregon, PAC-12N
10 p.m.: Washington at Southern Cal, PAC-12N
GOLF
9 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic, Final Round, Emirates Golf Club; (Faldo Course), Dubai, United Arab Emirates, TGC
12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, TGC
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
9 p.m.: Clackamas (Ore.) at Central Catholic (Ore.), ESPNU
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2
10:30 p.m.: Victoria Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia, FS2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: World Series: Houston at Atlanta, Game 3, FOX
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:45 p.m.: Charlotte at Miami, ESPN
9:05 p.m.: Dallas at Denver, ESPN
INTERNET
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Waterford at Union Grove, http://mixlr.com/dgsports/events/waterford-at-union-grove-level2playoffs