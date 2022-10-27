 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 28

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

12:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 1, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Martinsville Speedway, Martinsville, Va., USA.

3:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Free Practice 2, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE CROSS COUNTRY

9:30 a.m.: Atlantic Coast Championship: From Charlottesville, Va., ACCN.

10 a.m.: Southeastern Championship: From Oxford, Miss., SECN.

10:30 a.m.: Pac-12 Championship: From Riverside, Calif., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

5:30 p.m.: Yale at Columbia, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Louisiana Tech at FIU, CBSSN; East Carolina at BYU, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Ohio St., BTN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN.

7 p.m.: Louisville at Wake Forest, ACCN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: UCLA at Colorado, PAC-12N.

8 p.m.: Purdue at Northwestern, BTN.

9 p.m.: Stanford at Washington St., PAC-12N.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Portugal Masters, Second Round, Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course, Vilamoura, Portugal, TGC.

12:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Second Round, Port Royal Golf Course, Southampton, Bermuda, TGC.

Midnight (Saturday): Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship: Third Round, Amata Spring Country Club, Chon Buri, Thailand, ESPN2.

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

9 p.m.: Basha (Ariz.) at Chandler (Ariz.), ESPNU.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

8 p.m.: Breeders Crown Harness Racing: Night 1, Milton, Ontario, FS2.

11:30 p.m.: Flemington Derby Day: From Flemington Racecourse, Flemington, Australia, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: World Series: Philadelphia at Houston, Game 1, FOX.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Indiana at Washington, ESPN.

7 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9:05 p.m.: New Orleans at Phoenix, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Boston at Columbus, NHLN.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Vienna-ATP, Basel-ATP Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Belleville at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: WIAA Playoffs: Level 2 — Division 4: Lakeside Lutheran at Catholic Memorial, ESPN (94.5 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: New York at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: WIAA Playoffs: Level 2 — Division 5: Brookfield Academy at Racine Lutheran, Pritchard Park, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.

