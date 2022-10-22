On The Air for Oct. 23

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ABC.

12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped), CNBC.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., NBC.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: Rutgers at Syracuse, ACCN.

1 p.m.: Saint Joseph's at North Carolina, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN.

5 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan St., BTN; UCLA at Utah, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, SECN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Alabama at Georgia, SECN.

Noon: Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN2; Louisville at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: South Carolina at LSU, SECN.

2 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: UCLA at California, PAC-12N.

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass., E!

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C., TGC.

5:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5, FS1.

6 p.m.: A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Washington at Cleveland, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS; Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco, FOX.

7:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami, NBC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.: Anaheim at Detroit, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, CNBC; Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA.

Noon: MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal, ESPN.

1:45 p.m.: Napoli at AS Roma, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:55 a.m.: FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool, CBSSN.

4 p.m.: NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal, CBSSN.

6:30 p.m.: NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped), CBSSN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: Guadalajara-WTA Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Green Bay at Washington, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).