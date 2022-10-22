 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

On The Air for Oct. 23

  • 0

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: Formula 1: The Aramco United States Grand Prix, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ABC.

12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Petronas Grand Prix of Malaysia, Selangor, Malaysia (Taped), CNBC.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., NBC.

People are also reading…

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: Rutgers at Syracuse, ACCN.

1 p.m.: Saint Joseph's at North Carolina, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 p.m.: Wisconsin at Northwestern, BTN.

5 p.m.: Stanford at UCLA, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Rutgers at Michigan St., BTN; UCLA at Utah, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Mississippi St. at Vanderbilt, SECN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Alabama at Georgia, SECN.

Noon: Wisconsin at Michigan, ESPN2; Louisville at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: South Carolina at LSU, SECN.

2 p.m.: Kentucky at Texas A&M, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: UCLA at California, PAC-12N.

FIGURE SKATING

1 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass., E!

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Final Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Final Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C., TGC.

5:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Final Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:30 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 5, FS1.

6 p.m.: A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 4, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Washington at Cleveland, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Phoenix at LA Clippers, NBATV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: Detroit at Dallas, Indianapolis at Tennessee, Cleveland at Baltimore, CBS; Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Cincinnati, Green Bay at Washington, Tampa Bay at Carolina, NY Giants at Jacksonville, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Jets at Denver OR Houston at Las Vegas, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Seattle at LA Chargers OR Kansas City at San Francisco, FOX.

7:15 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Miami, NBC.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

4 p.m.: Anaheim at Detroit, ESPN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Fulham at Leeds United, CNBC; Premier League: Leicester City at Wolverhampton, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Tottenham Hotspur, USA.

Noon: MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: NY City FC at Montréal, Semifinal, ESPN.

1:45 p.m.: Napoli at AS Roma, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Austin, Semifinal, ESPN.

8 p.m.: Liga MX Playoff: Pachuca at Monterrey, Semifinal - Leg 2, FS1.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:55 a.m.: FASL: Arsenal at Liverpool, CBSSN.

4 p.m.: NWSL Playoff: San Diego FC at Portland FC, Semifinal, CBSSN.

6:30 p.m.: NWSL Playoff: Kansas City at OL Reign, Semifinal, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: Bundesliga: Bayern at Wolfsburg (Taped), CBSSN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Finals, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: Guadalajara-WTA Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The Dixie Vodka 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Green Bay at Washington, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Seattle at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Calendar for Oct. 20

HIGH SCHOOLSNOTE: The calendars are compiled from varsity schedules obtained by The Journal Times. Schedule is subject to change because of we…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News