On The Air for Oct. 22

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3 a.m.: FIM World Supercross Championship: The Australian Grand Prix - Round 2, Melbourne, FS2.

Noon: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Baptist Health 200, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., FS1.

1:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS.

3:30 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Contender Boats 300, Playoffs - Round of 8, Homestead-Miami Speedway, Homestead, Fla., USA.

4:55 p.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, ESPNEWS.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Syracuse at Clemson, ABC; Indiana at Rutgers, BTN; Louisiana-Monroe at Army, CBSSN; Cincinnati at SMU, ESPN; Kansas at Baylor, ESPN2; Houston at Navy, ESPNU; Iowa at Ohio St., FOX; UT-Martin at Tennessee, SECN,

1:30 p.m.: UNLV at Notre Dame, PEACOCK.

2 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Tech, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: Texas at Oklahoma St., ABC; Boston College at Wake Forest, ACCN; Northwestern at Maryland, BTN; Mississippi at LSU, CBS; W. Michigan at Miami (Ohio), CBSSN; Purdue at Wisconsin, ESPN; Memphis at Tulane, ESPN2; BYU at Liberty, ESPNU; UCLA at Oregon, FOX.

3 p.m.: Arizona St. at Stanford, PAC-12N; Vanderbilt at Missouri, SECN;

5:30 p.m.: Fresno St. at New Mexico, FS2;

6 p.m.: Boise St. at Air Force, CBSSN; Mississippi St. at Alabama, ESPN; Mississippi St. at Alabama (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show), ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn St., ABC; UCF at East Carolina, ESPNU; Texas A&M at South Carolina, SECN.

7 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Louisville, ACCN; Kansas St. at TCU, FS1; Colorado at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

8:45 p.m.: Utah St. at Wyoming, FS2.

9:30 p.m.: San Diego St. at Nevada, CBSSN; Washington at California, ESPN.

10 p.m.: Montana at Sacramento St., ESPN2; NC Central at SC State (Taped), ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Nebraska at Illinois, BTN.

8 p.m.: Purdue at Minnesota, BTN.

FIGURE SKATING

2 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass., NBC.

7 p.m.: ISU: The Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Skate America, Norwood, Mass., USA.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Opens: The 2022 St. Croix Bassmaster Central Open, Sam Rayburn Reservoir, Jasper, Texas, FS1.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, Third Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Mallorca, Spain, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The CJ CUP, Third Round, Congaree Golf Club, Gillisonville, S.C., TGC.

6 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Dominion Energy Charity Classic (Playoff ‥1), Second Round, James River Course, Henrico, Va. (Taped), TGC.

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, Final Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 a.m.: UFC 280 Prelims: Undercard Bouts, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPNEWS.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4 p.m.: A.L. Championship Series: Houston at NY Yankees, Game 3, TBS.

6:30 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: San Diego at Philadelphia, Game 4, FOX.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

5 p.m.: San Antonio at Philadelphia, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Houston at Milwaukee, BSWis.

7:30 p.m.: Memphis at Dallas, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Minnesota at Boston, NHLN.

6 p.m.: Dallas at Montréal, NHLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: SPFL: Celtic at Hearts, CBSSN; Premier League: Liverpool at Nottingham Forest, USA.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Everton, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester United at Chelsea, NBC.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:45 a.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Colombia vs. Tanzania, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India, FS2.

9:15 a.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup: Japan vs. Spain, Quarterfinal, Fatorda, India, FS2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 p.m.: Guadalajara-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.: Purdue at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Houston at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Cleveland at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

Tags

