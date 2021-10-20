 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Oct. 21
0 Comments

On The Air for Oct. 21

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: FAU at Charlotte, CBSSN; Tulane at SMU, ESPN; Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., ESPNU.

10 p.m.: San Jose St. at UNLV, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: UCLA at California, PAC-12N.

11 p.m.: San Diego St. at Stanford (Joined in Progress), PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Florida at Georgia, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Boston College at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Maryland at Michigan St., BTN;  Arizona at California, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan, FS1; Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN.

7 p.m.: Florida St. at North Carolina, ACCN; Northwestern at Purdue, BTN; Arizona St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain, TGC.

1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, TGC.

10:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan, TGC.

GYMNASTICS

6 p.m.: FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped), NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 5, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta, TNT.

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, Bally.

9 p.m.: LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Denver at Cleveland, FOX, NFLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS2.

9 p.m.: CONCACAF League: F.C. Motagua at C.D. Marathón, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Kansas City, Kan., ESPN2.

TENNIS

3 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

3 a.m. (Friday): Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Friday): Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:20 p.m.: Denver at Cleveland, WRNW (97.3 FM)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7:30 p.m.: Vancouver at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News