On The Air for Oct. 21

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: FAU at Charlotte, CBSSN; Tulane at SMU, ESPN; Louisiana-Lafayette at Arkansas St., ESPNU.
10 p.m.: San Jose St. at UNLV, CBSSN.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
2 p.m.: UCLA at California, PAC-12N.
11 p.m.: San Diego St. at Stanford (Joined in Progress), PAC-12N.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
4 p.m.: Florida at Georgia, ESPNU.
5 p.m.: Boston College at Pittsburgh, ACCN; Maryland at Michigan St., BTN; Arizona at California, PAC-12N.
6 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan, FS1; Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN.
7 p.m.: Florida St. at North Carolina, ACCN; Northwestern at Purdue, BTN; Arizona St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.
9 p.m.: UCLA at Washington, PAC-12N.
GOLF
6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Mallorca Golf Open, First Round, Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain, TGC.
1 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, TGC.
10:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Zozo Championship, Second Round, Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club, Chiba, Japan, TGC.
GYMNASTICS
6 p.m.: FIG: World Championships, Kitakyushu, Japan (Taped), NBCSN.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: Atlanta at LA Dodgers, Game 5, TBS.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Atlanta, TNT.
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Miami, Bally.
9 p.m.: LA Clippers at Golden State, TNT.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:20 p.m.: Denver at Cleveland, FOX, NFLN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: CONCACAF League: Comunicaciones F.C. at Deportivo Saprissa, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS2.
9 p.m.: CONCACAF League: F.C. Motagua at C.D. Marathón, Quarterfinal Leg 1, FS2.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
7 p.m.: International Friendly: U.S. vs. South Korea, Kansas City, Kan., ESPN2.
TENNIS
3 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m.: Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
3 a.m. (Friday): Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Friday): Moscow-ATP/WTA, Antwerp-ATP, Tenerife-WTA Quarterfinals, TENNIS.