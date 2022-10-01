On The Air for Oct. 2

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
3:40 a.m.: W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN2.
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN2.
11:30 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill. (Taped), FS1.
People are also reading…
12:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Thailand Grand Prix, Chang International Circuit, Isan, Thailand (Taped), CNBC.
1 p.m.: NHRA: The NHRA Midwest Nationals, World Wide Technology Raceway, Madison, Ill., FS1; NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., NBC.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
3 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan, BTN.
6 p.m.: Washington at UCLA, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Syracuse at Wake Forest, ACCN; Rutgers at Purdue, BTN.
1 p.m.: Northwestern at Illinois, BTN; Kentucky at LSU, SECN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Texas A&M at Georgia, SECN.
11:30 a.m.: Penn at Dartmouth, ESPNU.
Noon: Georgia Tech at Louisville, ESPN.
1 p.m.: Miami at NC State, ACCN.
1:30 p.m.: Arkansas at Mississippi St., ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Texas at Texas Tech, ESPN; Washington St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.
3 p.m.: Virginia at Duke, ACCN; Missouri at South Carolina, SECN.
3:30 p.m.: Iowa St. at Kansas St., ESPNU.
4 p.m.: Washington at California, PAC-12N.
FISHING
7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C., FS1.
GOLF
5:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, TGC.
Noon: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Final Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, TGC.
3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Final Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., TGC.
HORSE RACING
8:30 a.m.: The Prix De L'Arc De Triomphe: From Longchamp Racecourse, Paris, FS2.
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: Triple-A National Championship: TBD, Las Vegas, MLBN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
12:30 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto, MLBN.
1:10 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, BSWis; Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).
6 p.m.: NY Mets at Atlanta, ESPN.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Noon: Preseason: Charlotte at Boston, NBATV.
5 p.m.: Preseason: Utah vs. Toronto, Edmonton, Canada, NBATV.
9 p.m.: Preseason: Adelaide 36ers at Phoenix, NBATV.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: Minnesota vs. New Orleans, London, NFLN.
Noon: Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Atlanta, Jacksonville at Philadelphia, NY Jets at Pittsburgh, Buffalo at Baltimore, LA Chargers at Houston, CBS; Regional Coverage: Washington at Dallas, Seattle at Detroit, Tennessee at Indianapolis, Chicago at NY Giants, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Arizona at Carolina, FOX.
3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: New England at Green Bay, CBS.
7:15 p.m.: Kansas City at Tampa Bay, NBC.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Preseason: Minnesota at Chicago, NHLN.
RUGBY (MEN'S)
3:25 a.m.: NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney, FS2.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Aston Villa at Leeds United, USA.
2 p.m.: MLS: LA FC at Portland, ABC.
4 p.m.: MLS: Seattle at Kansas City, FS1.
6 p.m.: Liga MX: Mazatlán at Santos Laguna, FS1.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Tallinn-WTA Singles Final, TENNIS.
8:30 a.m.: Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP Singles Finals, TENNIS.
9 p.m.: Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Monday): Tokyo-ATP, Nur-Sultan-ATP, Ostrava-WTA, Monastir-WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
AUTO RACING
1 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The YellaWood 500, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., WOKY (920 AM).
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
1:10 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).
3:10 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at San Diego, WMVP (1000 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Chicago at New York Giants, WBBM (780 AM).
3:25 p.m.: New England at Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).