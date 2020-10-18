On The Air for Oct. 19

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
4 p.m.: Kansas City at Buffalo, FOX, NFLN.
7:15 p.m.: Arizona at Dallas, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Burnley at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Leeds United, NBCSN.
SWIMMING
9 a.m.: ISL: The N 2, Duna Arena, Budapest Hungary, CBSSN.
TENNIS
5 a.m.: Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS.
5 a.m. (Tuesday): Ostrava-WTA, Antwerp-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Championships Early Rounds, TENNIS.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m. Arizona at Dallas, WRNW (97.3 FM).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!