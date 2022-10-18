 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 19

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Georgia St. at Appalachian St., ESPN2.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

4 p.m.: Kansas at West Virginia, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Illinois at Ohio St., BTN.

6 p.m.: Minnesota at Iowa, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: NC State at Duke, ACCN; Nebraska at Purdue, BTN; Texas A&M at Arkansas, SECN.

8 p.m.: LSU at Alabama, ESPNU.

GOLF

10 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The BMW Ladies Championship, First Round, LPGA International Busan, Busan, South Korea, TGC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.: N.L. Championship Series: Philadelphia at San Diego, Game 2, FOX.

6:30 p.m.: A.L. Championship Series: TBD at Houston, Game 1, TBS.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: New York at Memphis, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Dallas at Phoenix, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Florida, TNT.

9 p.m.: St. Louis at Seattle, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

10:55 a.m.: German Cup: Borussia Dortmund at Hannover 96, Second Round, ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Brentford, USA.

TENNIS

11 a.m.: Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

4 a.m. (Thursday): Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

5 a.m. (Thursday): Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Milwaukee at Grand Rapids, WOKY (920 AM).

Tags

