On The Air for Oct. 16

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

9 a.m.: NHRA: Qualifying, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped), FS1.

11:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Australian Grand Prix, Philip Island Grand Prix Circuit, Melbourne (Taped), NBC.

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBC.

Midnight (Monday): NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex, Ennis, Texas (Taped), FS1.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

11 a.m.: Iowa at Michigan, BTN.

3 p.m.: Rutgers at Maryland, BTN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Arkansas at Alabama, SECN.

Noon: Florida at Kentucky, ESPNU.

1 p.m.: Purdue at Indiana, BTN.

2 p.m.: Baylor at West Virginia, ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Virginia Tech at Notre Dame, ACCN; Michigan at Wisconsin, ESPN.

1 p.m.: Washington St. at Utah. PAC-12N; Auburn at Missouri, SECN.

2 p.m.: Syracuse at North Carolina, ACCN.

5 p.m.: Stanford at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Oregon at UCLA, ESPNU.

GOLF

2 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped), TGC.

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Final Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Final Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

2 p.m.: GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 1, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 2, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

6 p.m.: GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Showcase Game 3, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

8 p.m.: GEICO Top Flight Invite: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

2 p.m.: A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 4 (If Necessary), TBS.

3:30 p.m.: N.L Divisional Series: Philadelphia at Atlanta, Game 5 (If Necessary), FS1.

6 p.m.: A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 4, TBS.

8 p.m.: N.L Divisional Series: San Diego at LA Dodgers, Game 5 (If Necessary), FS1.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Regional Coverage: New England at Cleveland, Jacksonville at Indianapolis, Cincinnati at New Orleans, Baltimore at NY Giants, CBS; Regional Coverage: San Francisco at Atlanta, NY Jets at Green Bay, Minnesota at Miami, Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Carolina at LA Rams OR Arizona at Seattle, FOX.

3:25 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City, CBS.

7:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, NBC.

RODEO

4 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Day 3, Glendale, Ariz., CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

8 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Manchester United, USA.

10:30 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Liverpool, USA.

11 a.m.: Serie A: Bologna at Napoli, CBSSN.

2 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoff: Salt Lake at Austin FC, First Round, ABC.

7 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoff: Orlando City SC at CF Montréal, First Round, ESPN; Liga MX Playoff: Toluca at Santos Laguna, Quarterfinal - Leg 2, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

6 a.m.: FASL: Brighton & Hove Albion at Manchester United, CBSSN.

9 p.m.: NWSL Playoff: Chicago at San Diego FC, Quarterfinal, CBSSN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Finals, TENNIS.

6 p.m.: San Diego-WTA Final, TENNIS.

4 a.m. (Monday): Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Monday): Guadalajara-WTA, Stockholm-ATP, Antwerp-ATP, Naples-ATP Early Rounds, TENNIS.

RADIO

AUTO RACING

1:30 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: The South Point 400, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: New York Jets at Green Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).

7:15 p.m.: Dallas at Philadelphia, WRNW (97.3 FM).