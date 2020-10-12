 Skip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 15
On The Air for Oct. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

3:30 a.m. (Friday): AFL: Richmond at Port Adelaide, Preliminary Final, FS2

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: Georgia State at Arkansas State, ESPN

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Florida State at Pittsburgh, ACCN

7 p.m.: Louisville at Virginia, ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN

6 p.m.: Texas Christian at West Virginia, ESPNU

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Scottish Championship, First Round, Fairmont St. Andrews, St. Andrews, Scotland, TGC

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, First Round, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, TGC

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

8 p.m.: Booker T. Washington (La.) at Newman (La.), ESPN2

KBO BASEBALL

4:25 a.m.: Kiwoom at KT, ESPN2

4:25 a.m. (Friday): Lotte at NC, ESPN2

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 249: Cris Cyborg vs. Arlene Blencowe (Featherweights), Uncasville, Conn., CBSSN

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

4:07 p.m.: American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 5, Petco Park, San Diego (if necessary), TBS

7:08 p.m.: National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FOX; National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 4, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1

RUGBY

11:30 a.m.: SLR: Wigan vs. Catalans, Warrington, England, FS2

1:30 p.m.: SLR: St. Helens vs. Wakefield, Warrington, England, FS2

3:30 a.m. (Friday): NRL: Melbourne vs. Canberra, Preliminary Final, Milton, Australia, FS1

TENNIS

5 a.m.: St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TEN

3 a.m. (Friday): Sardinia-ATP, St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Quarterfinals; Ultimate Tennis Showdown 3: Round Robin, TEN

