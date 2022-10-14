On The Air for Oct. 15

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, USA.

2:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series: The Alsco Uniforms 302, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, NBC.

BOXING

9:30 p.m.: Top Rank Main Event: Devin Haney vs. George Kambosos Jr. (Lightweights), Melbourne, ESPN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Iowa St. at Texas, ABC; Minnesota at Illinois, BTN; Colgate at Army, CBSSN; Auburn at Mississippi, ESPN; Kansas at Oklahoma, ESPN2; Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina, ESPNU; Penn St. at Michigan, FOX; Auburn at Mississippi (Command Center), SECN.

1 p.m.: California at Colorado, PAC-12N.

2:30 p.m.: Oklahoma St. at TCU, ABC; NC State at Syracuse, ACCN; Alabama at Tennessee, CBS; Ohio at W. Kentucky, CBSSN; Arkansas at BYU, ESPN; Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2; Vanderbilt at Georgia, SECN.

3 p.m.: Tulane at South Florida, ESPNU; Wisconsin at Michigan St., FOX.

4:30 p.m.: Arizona at Washington, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Utah St. at Colorado St., CBSSN; LSU at Florida, ESPN; Louisiana-Monroe at S. Alabama, NFLN.

6:30 p.m.: Clemson at Florida St., ABC; Nebraska at Purdue, BTN; Clemson at Florida St. (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show), ESPN2; Memphis at East Carolina, ESPNU; Stanford at Notre Dame, NBC; Stanford at Notre Dame, PEACOCK; Mississippi St. at Kentucky, SECN.

7 p.m.: North Carolina at Duke, ACCN; Southern Cal at Utah, FOX.

8 p.m.: Washington St. at Oregon St., PAC-12.

9:30 p.m.: Air Force at UNLV, CBSSN.

9:45 p.m.: San Jose St. at Fresno St., FS2.

10 p.m.: Harvard at Howard (Taped), ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

3 p.m.: Illinois at Minnesota, BTN.

GOLF

6:30 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Third Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, Second Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., TGC.

10 p.m.: PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Final Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan, TGC.

2 a.m. (Sunday): LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Final Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

7:30 a.m.: British Champions Day: From Ascot Racecourse, Ascot, England, FS1.

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1 p.m.: N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 4, FS1.

3 p.m.: A.L. Divisional Series: Houston at Seattle, Game 3, TBS.

6:30 p.m.: A.L. Divisional Series: NY Yankees at Cleveland, Game 3, TBS.

8:30 p.m.: N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 4, FS1.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Pittsburgh, NHLN.

RODEO

12:30 p.m.: PBR Team Series: The PBR Ridge Rider Days, Game of the Week, Glendale, Ariz. (Taped), CBS.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: FA Cup: Wrexham AFC at Blyth, Fourth Round - Qualifying, ESPN2; Premier League: Crystal Palace at Leicester City, USA.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Nottingham Forest at Wolverhampton, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Everton at Tottenham Hotspur, NBC.

6 p.m.: Liga MX Playoff: Cruz Azul at Monterrey, Quarterfinal - Leg 2, FS2.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

5:45 a.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: China vs. Colombia, Group C, Navi Mumbai, India, FS2.

9:15 a.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup Group Stage: Japan vs. Canada, Group D, Fatorda, India, FS2.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: Florence-ATP, Gijon-ATP, Cluj-Napoca-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

1:30 p.m.: San Diego-WTA, Florence-ATP Semifinals, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: Wisconsin at Michigan St., WRNW (97.3 FM).