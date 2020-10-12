On The Air for Oct. 14

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6:30 p.m.: Coastal Carolina at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPN
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: Virginia at Virginia Tech, ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
5 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN
KBO BASEBALL
4:25 a.m.: Kiwoom at KT, ESPN2
4:25 a.m. (Thursday): Kiwoom at KT, ESPN2
GOLF
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The CJ Cup, Charity Challenge, Shadow Creek Golf Course, Las Vegas, TGC
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
5:05 p.m.: National League Championship Series: LA Dodgers vs. Atlanta, Game 3, Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas, FS1
7:40 p.m.: American League Championship Series: Tampa Bay vs. Houston, Game 4, Petco Park, San Diego, TBS
SOCCER (MEN'S)
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Italy, League A, Group 1, ESPN2
5 p.m.: Copo Do Brasil: São Paulo-SP at Fortaleza-CE, Round of 16, FS2
TENNIS
5 a.m.: St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TEN
5 a.m. (Thursday): St. Petersburg-ATP & Cologne-ATP bett1HULKS Indoors Early Rounds, TEN
