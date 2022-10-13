On The Air for Oct. 14

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

7:30 p.m.: NASCAR XFINITY Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Round of 8, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, USA.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

6 p.m.: Exhibition: Kentucky Big Blue Madness, Lexington, Ky., SECN.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.: Indiana at Michigan, BTN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: Brown at Princeton, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: Navy at SMU, ESPN.

7 p.m.: UTSA at FIU, CBSSN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: Wisconsin at Maryland, ESPNU.

5 p.m.: Notre Dame at Duke, ACCN.

5:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan, BTN.

6 p.m.: Gonzaga at Washington, PAC-12N.

7 p.m.: North Carolina at NC State, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

8 p.m.: UCLA at Stanford, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Nebraska, BTN.

8 p.m.: Florida at Mississippi St., SECN.

10 p.m.: Oregon at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

GOLF

7 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Estrella Damm N.A. Andalucia Masters, Second Round, Valderrama Golf Course, Sotogrande, Spain, TGC.

1 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The SAS Championship, First Round, Prestonwood Country Club, Cary, N.C., TGC.

9:30 p.m.: PGA Tour: The ZOZO Championship, Third Round, Narashino Country Club, Inzai, Japan, TGC.

1:30 a.m. (Saturday): LEPGA Tour: The Aramco Team Series, Second Round, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point, New York (tape delay), TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3:30 p.m.: N.L Divisional Series: Atlanta at Philadelphia, Game 3, FS1.

7:30 p.m.: N.L Divisional Series: LA Dodgers at San Diego, Game 3, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Preseason: Boston vs. Toronto, Montreal, Canada, NBATV.

9 p.m.: Preseason: Denver at Golden State, ESPN2.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Tampa Bay at Columbus, NHLN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

2 p.m.: Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Brentford, USA.

TENNIS

7:30 p.m.: San Diego-WTA Quarterfinals, Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

6 p.m.: Wisconsin at Iowa, WOKY (920 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

6:30 p.m.: University School of Milwaukee at St. Catherine's, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app.