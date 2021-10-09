 Skip to main content
On The Air for Oct. 10
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2.

1 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC.

2 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), CBSSN.

2:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped), FS1.

3:30 p.m.: NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, FS1.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

2 p.m.: Liberty at North Carolina, ACCN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: Michigan at Penn St., BTN.

4 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN; Oklahoma St. at TCU, ESPNU.

Noon: North Carolina at Boston College, ACCN.

1 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SECN.

4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Florida at LSU, SECN.

2 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon. PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, ESPNU.

CYCLING

11 p.m.: UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped), NBCSN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, TGC.

11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., TGC.

3:30 p.m.: PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESON2.

4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN.

MARATHON

7 a.m.: The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago, NBCSN.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

3 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, MLBN.

7 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, FS1.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, ESPN, Bally.

9 p.m.: Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers. ESPN.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.: NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London, NFLN.

Noon: Regional Coverage: Miami at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Washington, Tennessee at Jacksonville, New England at Houston, CBS; Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cincinnati, Detroit at Minnesota, Denver at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia at Carolina, FOX.

3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Chicago at Las Vegas, Cleveland at LA Chargers, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, San Francisco at Arizona, FOX.

7:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City, NBC.

RODEO

7 p.m.: PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), CBSSN.

RUGBY

9 p.m.: Premiership: Northampton at Wasps (Taped), NBCSN.

SAILING

9 p.m.: SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía - Cádiz, Spain (Taped), CBSSN.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy, ESPNU.

1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy, ESPN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.: FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped), NBCSN.

TENNIS

Noon: Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.

WNBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC.

RADIO

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM); ESPN (540 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Preseason, Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

Noon: Green Bay at Cincinnati, WTMJ (620 AM).

3:30 p.m.: Chicago at Las Vegas, WBBM (780 AM).

7:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City, WRNW (97.3 FM).

