On The Air for Oct. 10

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
6:55 a.m.: Formula 1: The Rolex Turkish Grand Prix, Intercity Istanbul Park, Istanbul, ESPN2.
1 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MX2, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), CBSSN; NASCAR Cup Series: The Bank of America ROVAL 400, Playoffs Round of 12, Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course, Concord, N.C., NBC.
2 p.m.: FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Lacapelle-Marival, France (Taped), CBSSN.
2:30 p.m.: NHRA: Qualifying 2, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas (Taped), FS1.
3:30 p.m.: NHRA: The Texas NHRA FallNationals, Texas Motorplex in Ennis, Texas, FS1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
2 p.m.: Liberty at North Carolina, ACCN.
COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)
1 p.m.: Michigan at Penn St., BTN.
4 p.m.: Oregon St. at Stanford, PAC-12N.
COLLEGE SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
11 a.m.: Michigan at Nebraska, BTN; Oklahoma St. at TCU, ESPNU.
Noon: North Carolina at Boston College, ACCN.
1 p.m.: Tennessee at South Carolina, ESPNU.
2 p.m.: Arkansas at Vanderbilt, SECN.
4 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Wake Forest, ACCN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)
Noon: Florida at LSU, SECN.
2 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon. PAC-12N.
3 p.m.: Texas at Kansas, ESPNU.
CYCLING
11 p.m.: UCI: The Paris-Tours, Chartres to Tours, 132 miles, France (Taped), NBCSN.
GOLF
6 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Spanish Open, Final Round, Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, TGC.
11 a.m.: LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope Founders Cup, Final Round, Mountain Ridge Golf Course, West Caldwell, N.J., TGC.
2 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The Constellation Furyk and Friends Tournament, Final Round, Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Fla., TGC.
3:30 p.m.: PGA Junior League Championship: Final Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz., ESON2.
4 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Shriners Hospitals for Children Open, Final Round, TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, TGC.
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
2:30 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
3:30 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Bourbon Stakes and Spinster Stakes, Keeneland Association Inc., Lexington, Ky., NBCSN.
MARATHON
7 a.m.: The Chicago Marathon: From Chicago, NBCSN.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
3 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: Tampa Bay at Boston, Game 3, MLBN.
7 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, Game 3, FS1.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Preseason: Oklahoma City at Milwaukee, ESPN, Bally.
9 p.m.: Preseason: Phoenix at LA Lakers. ESPN.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: NY Jets vs. Atlanta, London, NFLN.
Noon: Regional Coverage: Miami at Tampa Bay, New Orleans at Washington, Tennessee at Jacksonville, New England at Houston, CBS; Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Cincinnati, Detroit at Minnesota, Denver at Pittsburgh, Philadelphia at Carolina, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Chicago at Las Vegas, Cleveland at LA Chargers, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Giants at Dallas, San Francisco at Arizona, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: Buffalo at Kansas City, NBC.
RODEO
7 p.m.: PBR: The Union Home Mortgage Invitational, Championship Round, Greensboro, N.C. (Taped), CBSSN.
RUGBY
9 p.m.: Premiership: Northampton at Wasps (Taped), NBCSN.
SAILING
9 p.m.: SailGP: Day 2, Andalucía - Cádiz, Spain (Taped), CBSSN.
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7:50 a.m.: UEFA Nations League: Italy vs. Belgium, Third-Place Match, Turin, Italy, ESPNU.
1:30 p.m.: UEFA Nations League: Spain vs. France, Final, Turin, Italy, ESPN.
SOCCER (WOMEN'S)
10 a.m.: FASL: Leicester City at Chelsea (Taped), NBCSN.
TENNIS
Noon: Indian Wells-ATP/WTA Early Rounds, TENNIS.
WNBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.: WNBA Finals: Chicago at Phoenix, Game 1, ABC.
RADIO
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: A.L. Division Series: Houston at Chicago White Sox, WMVP (1000 AM); ESPN (540 AM).