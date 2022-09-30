On The Air for Oct. 1

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

3:40 a.m.: W Series: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPNEWS.

4:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Practice, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN2.

7:55 a.m.: Formula 1: Qualifying, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN2.

11 a.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., NBC.

11:30 a.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Chevy Silverado 250, Playoffs - Round of 8, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., FS1.

3 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Sparks 300, Playoffs - Round of 12, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, Ala., USA.

6 p.m.: IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship: The Petit Le Mans, Road Atlanta, Braselton, Ga., USA.

3:40 a.m. (Sunday): W Series: Round 6, Marina Bay Street Circuit, Marina Bay, Singapore, ESPN2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Oklahoma at TCU, ABC; Louisville at Boston College, ACCN; Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN; Navy at Air Force, CBS; Georgia St. at Army, CBSSN; Kentucky at Mississippi, ESPN; Purdue at Minnesota, ESPN2; Temple at Memphis, ESPNU; Michigan at Iowa, FOX; Kentucky at Mississippi, SECN.

1 p.m.: Oregon St. at Utah, PAC-12N.

2:30 p.m.: Wake Forest at Florida St., ABC; Virginia Tech at North Carolina, ACCN; Rutgers at Ohio St., BTN; Alabama at Arkansas, CBS; Fresno St. at UConn, CBSSN; Northwestern at Penn St., ESPN; Iowa St. at Kansas, ESPN2; Miami (Ohio) at Buffalo, ESPNU; Oklahoma St. at Baylor, FOX; Michigan St. at Maryland, FS1; Cent. Michigan at Toledo, NFLN.

3 p.m.: Texas A&M at Mississippi St., SECN.

4:30 p.m.: California at Washington St., PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: LSU at Auburn, ESPN; Cincinnati at Tulsa, ESPNU.

6:30 p.m.: NC State at Clemson, ABC; Indiana at Nebraska, BTN; San Jose St. at Wyoming, CBSSN; NC State at Clemson (CFB with The Pat McAfee Show), ESPN2; West Virginia at Texas, FS1; Georgia at Missouri, SECN.

7 p.m.: Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, ACCN.

8:30 p.m.: Colorado at Arizona, PAC-12.

9:15 p.m.: UC Davis at Montana St., ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Arizona St. at Southern Cal, ESPN.

10 p.m.: Stanford at Oregon, FS1.

FISHING

7 a.m.: Bassmaster Elite Series: The 2022 Bassmaster College Classic Bracket, Lake Greenwood, Greenwood, S.C., FS1.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Third Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

Noon: LPGA Tour: The Volunteers Of America Classic, Third Round, Old American Golf Club, The Colony, Texas, TGC.

3 p.m.: PGA Tour: The Sanderson Farms Championship, Third Round, Country Club of Jackson, Jackson, Miss., TGC.

5:30 a.m. (Sunday): DP World Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, Final Round, Old Course, St Andrews, Scotland, TGC.

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

3 p.m.: Breeders' Cup Challenge Series: The Champagne Stakes and Miss Grillo Stakes, Aqueduct Race Track, Queens, N.Y., NBC.

5 p.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: Bellator 286: Patricio Pitbull vs. Ádám Borics (Featherweights), Long Beach, Calif., SHO.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

Noon: Regional Coverage: Baltimore at NY Yankees OR Boston at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLBN.

3 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Oakland at Seattle OR Boston at Toronto (2 p.m.), MLBN.

6 p.m.: Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Atlanta OR Tampa Bay at Houston, FOX.

6:10 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at San Diego (Joined in Progress), MLBN.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee, NBATV.

Midnight (Sunday): Preseason: Washington vs. Golden State, Saitama, Japan, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Preseason: Pittsburgh at Buffalo, NHLN.

7:30 p.m.: Preseason: Detroit at Chicago, NHLN.

RUGBY (MEN'S)

3:25 a.m. (Sunday): NRL: Penrith vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney, FS2.

RUGBY (WOMEN'S)

11:50 p.m.: NRL: Newcastle vs. Parramatta, Grand Final, Sydney, FS2.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Arsenal, USA.

8 a.m.: Serie A: Torino at Napoli, CBSSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Chelsea at Crystal Palace, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at West Ham United, USA.

TENNIS

5 a.m.: Tallinn-WTA Semifinal, TENNIS.

8 a.m.: Tel Aviv-ATP, Sofia-ATP, Tallinn-WTA Semifinals, TENNIS.

5 a.m. (Sunday): Seoul-ATP Singles Final, TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Illinois at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM), WRNW (97.3 FM).

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

1:10 p.m.: Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, WSCR (670 AM).

6:10 p.m.: Miami at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:40 p.m.: Chicago White Sox at San Diego, WMVP (1000 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Preseason: Memphis at Milwaukee, ESPN (94.5 FM).