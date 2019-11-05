{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPNU.

5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Mercer at St. John's, FS1; NCAA Men's, Indiana (Purdue University Indianapolis) at Butler, FS2.

6 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Purdue, BTN; NCAA Men's, Mount St. Mary's at Georgetown, CBSSN.

7 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Cincinnati at Ohio State, FS1; NCAA Men's, Chicago at DePaul, FS2.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, ESPN2.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Auburn at Louisiana State, SEC Network.

8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN.

GOLF

3 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Belek, Turkey, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston, ESPN.

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN and FSWis.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Detroit at New York Rangers, NBCSN.

SOCCER

11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow, TNT.

1:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs. Mexico, at Brasilia, Brazil, FS2.

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Galatasaray at Real Madrid, TNT.

TENNIS

7 a.m.: ATP, Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, at Milan, Italy, Tennis.

11 a.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, at Knoxville, Tenn., Tennis.

12:30 p.m.: ATP, Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, at Milan, Italy, Tennis.

4:30 p.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, Tennis.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

10:30 a.m.: Manitoba at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta, WSCR (670 AM).

9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers, WTMJ (620 AM).

