TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPNU.
5:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Mercer at St. John's, FS1; NCAA Men's, Indiana (Purdue University Indianapolis) at Butler, FS2.
6 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Wisconsin (Green Bay) at Purdue, BTN; NCAA Men's, Mount St. Mary's at Georgetown, CBSSN.
7 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Florida State at Pittsburgh, ESPNU.
7:30 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Cincinnati at Ohio State, FS1; NCAA Men's, Chicago at DePaul, FS2.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
7 p.m.: Miami (Ohio) at Ohio, ESPN2.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
7 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Auburn at Louisiana State, SEC Network.
8 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Northwestern at Nebraska, BTN.
GOLF
3 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour, The Turkish Airlines Open, first round, at Belek, Turkey, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Golden State at Houston, ESPN.
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers, ESPN and FSWis.
You have free articles remaining.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Detroit at New York Rangers, NBCSN.
SOCCER
11:55 a.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group D, Juventus at Lokomotiv Moscow, TNT.
1:30 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Round of 16, Japan vs. Mexico, at Brasilia, Brazil, FS2.
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League, Group A, Galatasaray at Real Madrid, TNT.
TENNIS
7 a.m.: ATP, Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, at Milan, Italy, Tennis.
11 a.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, at Knoxville, Tenn., Tennis.
12:30 p.m.: ATP, Next Gen Finals, Round Robin, at Milan, Italy, Tennis.
4:30 p.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit Knoxville & Women's Pro Circuit Las Vegas, Early Rounds, Tennis.
RADIO
AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
10:30 a.m.: Manitoba at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Atlanta, WSCR (670 AM).
9 p.m.: Milwaukee at Los Angeles Clippers, WTMJ (620 AM).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.