TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.: Formula 1, United States Grand Prix, at Travis County, Texas, ABC.

2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, The AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN.

3 p.m.: NHRA, Nevada Nationals, at Las Vegas, Nev., FS1.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

10 a.m.: NCAA Women's, Iowa at Michigan, BTN.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Noon: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Purdue, ESPN2; NCAA Women's, West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU.

4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Iowa State at Baylor, ESPNU.

FIGURE SKATING

3 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Internationaux de France, at Grenoble, France (tape delay), NBC.

GOLF

11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Bermuda Championship, final round, at Southampton, Bermuda, TGC.

2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, at Lake Sherwood, Calif., TGC.

7 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Taiwan Swinging Skirts, final round, at Yangmei, Taiwan. TGC.

MARATHON

8 a.m.: New York City Marathon, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: New York City Marathon (tape delay), ABC.

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

6 p.m.: The Gold Glove Awards, ESPN2.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.: Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London, England, NFL Network.

Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia, FOX; Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, CBS.

3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS.

7:20 p.m.: New England at Baltimore, NBC.

RUGBY

11 p.m.: Premiership, Worcester vs. Exeter (tape delay), NBCSN.

SOCCER

7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.

8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Cologne at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1.

10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Everton, NBCSN.

10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Augsburg, FS2.

Noon: NCAA Women's, Big Ten Tournament, Quarterfinals, Purdue vs. Wisconsin, at Piscataway, N.J., BTN.

1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, SEC Tournament, First Round, at Orange Beach, Ala., SEC Network.

1:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group E, Cameroon vs. Spain, at Brasilia, Brazil, FS2.

2 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Michigan at Maryland, ESPNU.

3:30 p.m.: NCAA Women's, SEC Tournament, First Round, at Orange Beach, Ala., SEC Network.

4:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group F, Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, at Goiania, Brazil, FS2.

TENNIS

3:30 a.m.: WTA, The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, at Shenzhen, China, Tennis.

5:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals, Tennis.

8 a.m.: ATP, The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, at Paris, France, Tennis.

10 a.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, at Charlottesville, Va., Tennis.

Noon: USTA, Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, at Tyler, Texas, Tennis.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

4 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

8:30 a.m.: Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London, England, WRNW (97.3 FM).

Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM) and WBBM (780 AM).

3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers, WTMJ (620 AM).

7:20 p.m.: New England at Baltimore, WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Anaheim, WGN (720 AM).

