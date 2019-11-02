TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
12:30 p.m.: Formula 1, United States Grand Prix, at Travis County, Texas, ABC.
2 p.m.: NASCAR Monster Energy Cup, The AAA Texas 500, at Fort Worth, Texas, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: NHRA, Nevada Nationals, at Las Vegas, Nev., FS1.
COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY
10 a.m.: NCAA Women's, Iowa at Michigan, BTN.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: NCAA Women's, Minnesota at Purdue, ESPN2; NCAA Women's, West Virginia at Texas, ESPNU.
4 p.m.: NCAA Women's, Iowa State at Baylor, ESPNU.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: ISU Grand Prix, Internationaux de France, at Grenoble, France (tape delay), NBC.
GOLF
11:30 a.m.: PGA Tour, The Bermuda Championship, final round, at Southampton, Bermuda, TGC.
2:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions, Invesco QQQ Championship, final round, at Lake Sherwood, Calif., TGC.
7 p.m.: LPGA Tour, Taiwan Swinging Skirts, final round, at Yangmei, Taiwan. TGC.
MARATHON
8 a.m.: New York City Marathon, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: New York City Marathon (tape delay), ABC.
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
6 p.m.: The Gold Glove Awards, ESPN2.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London, England, NFL Network.
Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia, FOX; Indianapolis at Pittsburgh, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers, CBS.
7:20 p.m.: New England at Baltimore, NBC.
RUGBY
11 p.m.: Premiership, Worcester vs. Exeter (tape delay), NBCSN.
SOCCER
7:55 a.m.: Premier League, Leicester City at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.
8:30 a.m.: Bundesliga, Cologne at Fortuna Dusseldorf, FS1.
10:25 a.m.: Premier League, Tottenham at Everton, NBCSN.
10:50 a.m.: Bundesliga, Schalke at Augsburg, FS2.
Noon: NCAA Women's, Big Ten Tournament, Quarterfinals, Purdue vs. Wisconsin, at Piscataway, N.J., BTN.
1 p.m.: NCAA Women's, SEC Tournament, First Round, at Orange Beach, Ala., SEC Network.
1:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group E, Cameroon vs. Spain, at Brasilia, Brazil, FS2.
2 p.m.: NCAA Men's, Michigan at Maryland, ESPNU.
3:30 p.m.: NCAA Women's, SEC Tournament, First Round, at Orange Beach, Ala., SEC Network.
4:50 p.m.: FIFA U-17 World Cup, Group F, Mexico vs. Solomon Islands, at Goiania, Brazil, FS2.
TENNIS
3:30 a.m.: WTA, The WTA Finals, Doubles Final, at Shenzhen, China, Tennis.
5:30 a.m.: ATP/WTA, The Rolex Masters, Doubles Finals, & The WTA Finals, Singles Finals, Tennis.
8 a.m.: ATP, The Rolex Masters, Singles Finals, at Paris, France, Tennis.
10 a.m.: USTA, Men's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, at Charlottesville, Va., Tennis.
Noon: USTA, Women's Pro Circuit, Singles Final, at Tyler, Texas, Tennis.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
4 p.m.: Chicago at Indiana, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
8:30 a.m.: Houston vs. Jacksonville, at London, England, WRNW (97.3 FM).
Noon: Chicago at Philadelphia, ESPN (94.5 FM and 540 AM) and WBBM (780 AM).
3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Los Angeles Chargers, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:20 p.m.: New England at Baltimore, WRNW (97.3 FM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Chicago at Anaheim, WGN (720 AM).
