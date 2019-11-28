On The Air for Nov. 29
0 comments

On The Air for Nov. 29

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network)

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL  

10:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.

1 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN; Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS.

2 p.m.: DePaul at Minnesota, FS1.

3:30 p.m.: ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2; Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Florida State vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN; NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Third-place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS; Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU.

7 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FS1.

8 p.m.: Morgan State at Ohio State, BTN; Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNEWS.

8:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN; NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas, FS1.

10:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2; Utah State at St. Mary's, ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia, ABC; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, CBSSN; Toledo at Central Michigan, ESPNU; Texas Tech at Texas, FOX.

1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska, BTN; Missouri at Arkansas, CBS.

2:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis, ABC; Boise State at Colorado State, CBSSN.

3 p.m.: Washington State at Washington, FOX.

3:15 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Christian, ESPN.

7 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida, ESPN.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL  

5:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN.

GOLF

4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, TGC.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, FSWis.

7 p.m.: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, NBA TV.

9:30 p.m.: Washington at LA Lakers, NBA TV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: NY Rangers at Boston, NBC.

MEN'S SOCCER  

1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke, FS2.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, WTMJ (620 AM).

9 p.m.: Chicago at Portland, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

3 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News