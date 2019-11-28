On The Air for Nov. 29

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network)
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10:30 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.
1 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN; Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS.
2 p.m.: DePaul at Minnesota, FS1.
3:30 p.m.: ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2; Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU.
6 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Florida State vs. Tennessee, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN; NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Third-place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; ESPN Orlando Invitational: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS; Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FS1.
8 p.m.: Morgan State at Ohio State, BTN; Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNEWS.
8:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Purdue, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN; NIT Season Tip-Off: Teams TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2; Battle 4 Atlantis: Teams TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU.
9:30 p.m.: Las Vegas Invitational: Teams TBD, Third-Place Game, Las Vegas, FS1.
10:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: Teams TBD, Semifinal, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2; Utah State at St. Mary's, ESPNU.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia, ABC; Miami (Ohio) at Ball State, CBSSN; Toledo at Central Michigan, ESPNU; Texas Tech at Texas, FOX.
1:30 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska, BTN; Missouri at Arkansas, CBS.
2:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at Memphis, ABC; Boise State at Colorado State, CBSSN.
3 p.m.: Washington State at Washington, FOX.
3:15 p.m.: West Virginia at Texas Christian, ESPN.
7 p.m.: South Florida at Central Florida, ESPN.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
5:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN.
GOLF
4:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, second round, Fife, Scotland, TGC.
3:30 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, TGC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, FSWis.
7 p.m.: New Orleans at Oklahoma City, NBA TV.
9:30 p.m.: Washington at LA Lakers, NBA TV.
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Noon: NY Rangers at Boston, NBC.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:20 p.m.: Bundesliga: Union Berlin at Schalke, FS2.
RADIO
NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
6:30 p.m.: Milwaukee at Cleveland, WTMJ (620 AM).
9 p.m.: Chicago at Portland, WSCR (670 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
3 p.m.: Colorado at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).