On The Air for Nov. 30

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
3:55 a.m.: Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, practice session 3, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, ESPN2.
6:55 a.m.: Formula One: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, qualifying, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
MEN’S BEACH SOCCER
6:30 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Italy vs. Russia, Semifinal, Luque, Paraguay, FS2.
8 p.m.: FIFA World Cup: Japan vs. Portugal, Semifinal, Luque, Paraguay, FS2
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: Wagner at St. John’s, FS2.
1 p.m.: North Carolina (Greensboro) at Georgetown, FS2.
1:30 p.m.: Boston College at Richmond, NBCSN.
6 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Teams TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC; Florida International at Marshall, CBSSN; Clemson at South Carolina, ESPN; Indiana at Purdue, ESPN2; Tulsa at East Carolina, ESPNU; Ohio State at Michigan, FOX; Northwestern at Illinois, FS1.
2:30 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, ABC; Rutgers at Penn State, BTN; Alabama at Auburn, CBS; Connecticut at Temple, CBSSN; Baylor at Kansas, ERSPN; Miami at Duke, ESPN2; Maryland at Michigan State, FS1; Southern Mississippi at Florida Atlantic, NFL
3 p.m.: Tulane at Southern Methodist, ESPNU; Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX.
4 p.m.: Southern vs. Grambling State, New Orleans, NBCSN.
6 p.m.: Texas A&M at Louisiana State; Navy at Houston, ESPN2; Iowa at Kansas State, FS1.
6:30 p.m.: Colorado at Utah, ABC; Louisiana (Monroe) at Louisiana (Lafayette), ESPNU.
7 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma State, FOX.
8 p.m.: Brigham Young at San Diego State, CBSSN.
9 p.m.: Arizona at Arizona State, ESPN.
9:30 p.m.: Fresno State at San Jose State, ESPN2; California at UCLA. FS1.
11:30 p.m.: Army at Hawaii, CBSSN.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Noon: Wisconsin at Penn State, BTN.
3:30 p.m.: Big East Tournament: Teams TBD, Championship, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, FS2.
You have free articles remaining.
7 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn State, BTN.
CROSS-COUNTRY SKIING
9 p.m.: FIS: World Cup, Women’s 10km, Ruka, Finland (taped), NBCSN.
GOLF
3:30 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, Fife, Scotland, TGC.
3:30 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, Fife, Scotland, TGC.
LUGE
1:30 p.m.: FIL: World Cup, Women’s Singles, Lake Placid, N.Y., NBC.
NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE
6 p.m.: Indiana at Philadelphia, NBA TV.
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, FSWis.
SKIING
11:30 a.m.: FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom, Killington, Vt., NBCSN.
2:30 p.m.: FIS World Cup: The Killington Cup, Women’s Giant Slalom, Killington, Vt., NBC.
8 p.m.: FIS: World Cup, Downhill, Lake Louise, Alberta, NBCSN.
MEN’S SOCCER
6:25 a.m.: Premier League: Manchester City at Newcastle United, NBCSN.
8:20 a.m.: Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund at Hertha Berlin, FS2.
8:55 a.m.: Premier League: Bournemouth at Tottenham, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Watford at Southampton, NBC.
RADIOAMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE
7 p.m.: Milwaukee at San Antonio, WOKY (920 AM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
2:20 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m.: Michigan at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
7 p.m.: Charlotte at Milwaukee, WTMJ (920 AM).
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
8 p.m.: Chicago at Colorado, WGN (720 AM).