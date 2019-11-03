{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: New Orleans at Brooklyn, NBA TV.

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, FSWis.

9:30 p.m.: Portland at Golden State, NBA TV.

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

You're out of free articles
Sign in or create a FREE account to keep reading.
Log in Sign up

7:15 p.m.: Dallas at NY Giants, ESPN.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: USTA: Men's Pro Circuit, Early Rounds, Knoxville, Tenn., TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM).

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments