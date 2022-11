On The Air for Nov. 4

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: Qualifying, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1.

6 p.m.: NASCAR Xfinity Series: Practice, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., USA.

7 p.m.: NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., USA.

9 p.m.: NASCAR Camping World Truck Series: The Lucas Oil 150, Playoffs - Championship 4, Phoenix Raceway, Avondale, Ariz., FS1.

COLLEGE FIELD HOCKEY

12:30 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Columbus Ohio, BTN.

1 p.m.: Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia vs. North Carolina, Championship, Durham, N.C., ACCN.

3 p.m.: Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Columbus Ohio, BTN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: UMass at UConn, CBSSN; Duke at Boston College, ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Alcorn St. at Prairie View A&M, ESPNU.

9:30 p.m.: Oregon St. at Washington, ESPN2.

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: Michigan at Penn St., BTN.

COLLEGE SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 p.m.: UCLA at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

6 p.m.: Stanford at California, PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: Washington at Washington St., PAC-12N.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

5 p.m.: Duke at Virginia Tech, ACCN; Purdue at Michigan St., BTN.

7 p.m.: Clemson at Florida St., ACCN.

GOLF

6 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Rolex Challenge Tour Grand Final, Second Round, Club de Golf Alcanada, Balearic Islands, Spain, TGC.

2 p.m.: PGA Tour: The World Wide Technology Championship At Mayakoba, Second Round, El Camaleon Golf Club, Playa del Carmen, Mexico, TGC.

5:30 p.m.: PGA Tour Champions: The TimberTech Championship (Playoff ‥2), First Round, Royal Palm Yacht & Country Club, Boca Raton, Fla. (Taped), TGC.

10:30 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The TOTO Japan Classic, Third Round, Seta Golf Course, Otsu, Japan, TGC.

3:30 a.m. (Saturday): Women's Amateur Asia Pacific: Third Round, Siam Country Club, Pattaya, Thailand (Taped), TGC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

1 p.m.: Breeders' Cup World Championships: Day 1, Keeneland Racecourse, Lexington, Ky., USA.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:45 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, ESPN.

9:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Global Series: Columbus vs. Colorado, Tampere, Finland, NHLN.

RODEO

10 p.m.: PBR Team Series Championship: Day 1, Las Vegas, CBSSN.

TENNIS

8 a.m.: Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, TENNIS.

1:30 p.m.: Paris-ATP Quarterfinals, WTA Finals Round Robin, TENNIS.

7 p.m.: WTA Finals Round Robin, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Chicago at Boston, WSCR (670 AM).

9:05 p.m.: Milwaukee at Minnesota, WTMJ (620 AM).

INTERNET

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL

7 p.m.: Racine Lutheran at Mayville, dgsports.mixlr.com/events/1329604 or on the Mixlr app. (Coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)