On The Air for Nov. 3
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

KBO BASEBALL

3:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Playoff: LG at Doosan, ESPN2

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

7 p.m.: 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, ESPN

RUGBY

3 a.m. (Wednesday): RL: Queensland vs. New South Wales, State of Origin I, North Adelaide, Australia, FS1

SOCCER (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: CONCACAF League: Forge FC at Tauro FC, Round of 16, FS2

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), CBSSN

9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF League: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, Round of 16, FS2

TENNIS

4 a.m.: Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

4 a.m. (Wednesday): Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TEN

