On The Air for Nov. 3

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
KBO BASEBALL
3:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Playoff: LG at Doosan, ESPN2
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
7 p.m.: 2020 Rawlings Gold Glove Awards Show, ESPN
RUGBY
3 a.m. (Wednesday): RL: Queensland vs. New South Wales, State of Origin I, North Adelaide, Australia, FS1
SOCCER (MEN'S)
7 p.m.: CONCACAF League: Forge FC at Tauro FC, Round of 16, FS2
8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA (taped), CBSSN
9:30 p.m.: CONCACAF League: Antigua GFC at CD Marathon, Round of 16, FS2
TENNIS
4 a.m.: Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TEN
4 a.m. (Wednesday): Paris-ATP Early Rounds, TEN
