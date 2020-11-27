On The Air for Nov. 28

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, at Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.

7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, at Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped), CBS.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL

11 a.m.: North Dakota State at Nebraska, BTN.

3 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic, South Carolina vs. Liberty, semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPNews.

5 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, BTN.