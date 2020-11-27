 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Nov. 28
0 comments

On The Air for Nov. 28

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, at Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.

7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, at Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped), CBS.

COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL 

11 a.m.: North Dakota State at Nebraska, BTN.

3 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic, South Carolina vs. Liberty, semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPNews.

5 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, BTN.

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan State, BTN; Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, at Uncasville, Conn., ESPNews.

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m. Arizona State at Wisconsin, FSWis.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Penn State at Michigan, ABC; Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2; Ohio State at Illinois, FS1; Kent State at Buffalo, CBSSN; Kentucky at Florida, ESPN; Bowling Green at Ohio, ESPNU; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, FOX.

2 p.m.: North Texas at UT-San Antonio, FSWis.

2:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN; Pittsburgh at Clemson, ABC; Auburn at Alabama, CBS; Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN; Troy at Appalachian State, ESPN2.

3 p.m.: San Jose State at Boise State, FOX; Rutgers at Purdue, FS1.

6 p.m.: Memphis at Navy, CBSSN; Louisiana State at Texas A&M, ESPN; Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2.

6:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington, ABC.

7 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA, FOX; Texas Christian at Kansas, FS1.

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, at Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: LE Tour, The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, third round, at Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped), TGC.

4 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, at Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, at Las Vegas, ESPN.

MEN'S SOCCER

8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City, NBCSN.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Leeds United at Everton, NBC.

2 p.m.: Premier League, Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN.

5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A, Udinese at Lazio, ESPNEWS.

SKIING

2 p.m.: FIS, Alpine World Cup, at Levi, Finland (tape delay), NBC.

RADIO

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

6 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M, WOKY (920 AM).

6:30 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN (540 AM).

COLLEGE HOCKEY

7 p.m. Arizona State at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News