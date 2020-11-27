On The Air for Nov. 28

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
5:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, at Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.
7:55 a.m.: Formula One: Qualifying, Bahrain International Circuit, at Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.
11:30 a.m.: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Pro Lite & Pro 2, at Chandler, Ariz. (taped), CBS.
COLLEGE MEN'S BASKETBALL
11 a.m.: North Dakota State at Nebraska, BTN.
3 p.m.: Hall of Fame Classic, South Carolina vs. Liberty, semifinal, at Kansas City, Mo., ESPNews.
5 p.m.: Loyola Marymount at Minnesota, BTN.
7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Michigan State, BTN; Hall of Fame Tip-Off: Virginia Tech vs. Temple, at Uncasville, Conn., ESPNews.
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m. Arizona State at Wisconsin, FSWis.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Penn State at Michigan, ABC; Maryland at Indiana, ESPN2; Ohio State at Illinois, FS1; Kent State at Buffalo, CBSSN; Kentucky at Florida, ESPN; Bowling Green at Ohio, ESPNU; Texas Tech at Oklahoma State, FOX.
2 p.m.: North Texas at UT-San Antonio, FSWis.
2:30 p.m.: Northwestern at Michigan State, ESPN; Pittsburgh at Clemson, ABC; Auburn at Alabama, CBS; Florida Atlantic at Middle Tennessee State, CBSSN; Troy at Appalachian State, ESPN2.
3 p.m.: San Jose State at Boise State, FOX; Rutgers at Purdue, FS1.
6 p.m.: Memphis at Navy, CBSSN; Louisiana State at Texas A&M, ESPN; Kansas State at Baylor, ESPN2.
6:30 p.m.: Utah at Washington, ABC.
7 p.m.: Arizona at UCLA, FOX; Texas Christian at Kansas, FS1.
GOLF
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Championship, third round, at Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LE Tour, The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, third round, at Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped), TGC.
4 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour, The Alfred Dunhill Championship, final round, at Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MIXED MARTIAL ARTS
9 p.m.: UFC Fight Night, heavyweights Curtis Blaydes vs. Derrick Lewis, at Las Vegas, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
8:55 a.m.: Premier League, Burnley at Manchester City, NBCSN.
11:30 a.m.: Premier League, Leeds United at Everton, NBC.
2 p.m.: Premier League, Sheffield United at West Bromwich Albion, NBCSN.
5:25 a.m. (Sunday): Serie A, Udinese at Lazio, ESPNEWS.
SKIING
2 p.m.: FIS, Alpine World Cup, at Levi, Finland (tape delay), NBC.
RADIO
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
6 p.m.: LSU at Texas A&M, WOKY (920 AM).
6:30 p.m.: Georgia at South Carolina, ESPN (540 AM).
COLLEGE HOCKEY
7 p.m. Arizona State at Wisconsin, WRNW (97.3 FM).
