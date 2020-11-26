 Skip to main content
On The Air for Nov. 27
TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

AUTO RACING

4:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.

8:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPNEWS.

5:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

10 a.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, Fort Myers, Fla., FOX.

10:30 a.m.: Virginia vs. San Francisco, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN.

11 a.m.: Toledo at Xavier, FS1.

Noon: Ohio at Illinois, BTN.

12:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN.

1 p.m.: Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, ESPNU; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1.

2 p.m.: Bryant at Syracuse, ACCN; Navy at Maryland, BTN; Pepperdine vs. UCLA, San Diego, PAC-12N.

3 p.m.: Seton Hall at Louisville, ESPN2; Crossover Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: Southern at Iowa, BTN; Grambling State at Arizona, PAC-12N.

5:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Longwood at Wake Forest, ACCN: Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, BTN; Eastern Illinois at Marquette, FS2; Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, SECN.

7 p.m.: Hartford at Connecticut, CBSSN.

7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Kansas State, ESPNU.

8 p.m.: Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Wisconsin, BTN; Crossover Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2.

WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

4 p.m.: Presbyterian at Clemson, ACCN.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas, ABC.

Noon: Nebraska at Iowa, FOX.

2:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC; Central Florida at South Florida, ESPN.

3 p.m.: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, CBSSN; Wyoming at Nevada (Las Vegas), FS1.

3:30 p.m.: Stanford at California, FOX.

6:30 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN.

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.

11:30 a.m.: LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Second Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped), TGC.

2 p.m.: The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley, Ariz., TNT.

4 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

MEN'S SOCCER

1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.

WOMEN'S SOCCER

11:30 a.m.: International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands, ESPN2.

RADIO

MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

6 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

8 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Blue at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas, WRNW (97.3 FM).

 

