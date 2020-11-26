On The Air for Nov. 27

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
AUTO RACING
4:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.
8:55 a.m.: Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPNEWS.
5:55 a.m. (Saturday): Formula One: Practice, Bahrain International Circuit, Sakhir, Bahrain, ESPN2.
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
10 a.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Auburn vs. Gonzaga, Fort Myers, Fla., FOX.
10:30 a.m.: Virginia vs. San Francisco, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN.
11 a.m.: Toledo at Xavier, FS1.
Noon: Ohio at Illinois, BTN.
12:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic: TBD, Championship, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN.
1 p.m.: Sam Houston State at Texas Tech, ESPNU; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Kansas vs. St. Joseph's, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1.
2 p.m.: Bryant at Syracuse, ACCN; Navy at Maryland, BTN; Pepperdine vs. UCLA, San Diego, PAC-12N.
3 p.m.: Seton Hall at Louisville, ESPN2; Crossover Classic: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU.
4 p.m.: Southern at Iowa, BTN; Grambling State at Arizona, PAC-12N.
5:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2.
6 p.m.: Longwood at Wake Forest, ACCN: Fairleigh Dickinson at Rutgers, BTN; Eastern Illinois at Marquette, FS2; Valparaiso at Vanderbilt, SECN.
7 p.m.: Hartford at Connecticut, CBSSN.
7:30 p.m.: Colorado at Kansas State, ESPNU.
8 p.m.: Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Wisconsin, BTN; Crossover Classic: TBD, Third-Place Game, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
4 p.m.: Presbyterian at Clemson, ACCN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas, ABC.
Noon: Nebraska at Iowa, FOX.
2:30 p.m.: Notre Dame at North Carolina, ABC; Central Florida at South Florida, ESPN.
3 p.m.: Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan, CBSSN; Wyoming at Nevada (Las Vegas), FS1.
3:30 p.m.: Stanford at California, FOX.
6:30 p.m.: Oregon at Oregon State, ESPN.
GOLF
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Second Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: LE Tour: The Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana, Second Round, Aloha Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (taped), TGC.
2 p.m.: The Match: Champions for Change: Phil Mickelson/Charles Barley vs. Steph Curry/Peyton Manning, Stone Canyon Club, Oro Valley, Ariz., TNT.
4 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, Third Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
MEN'S SOCCER
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Crystal Palace, NBCSN.
WOMEN'S SOCCER
11:30 a.m.: International Friendly: U.S. at Netherlands, ESPN2.
RADIO
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
6 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).
8 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Blue at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
11 a.m.: Iowa State at Texas, WRNW (97.3 FM).
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!