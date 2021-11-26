 Skip to main content
On The Air for Nov. 27

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

BIATHLON

9 p.m.: IBU: World Cup, Women's Sprint, Oestersund, Sweden (tape delay), NBCSN.

BOXING

9 p.m.: Championship Boxing: Brandon Figueroa vs. Stephen Fulton Jr. (Super-Bantamweights), Las Vegas, SHO.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

9 a.m.: Baha Mar Bahamas Championship: Louisville vs. Maryland, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, CBSSN.

11 a.m.: St. Peter's at Providence, FS2.

3 p.m.: NJIT at St. John's, FS2.

5 p.m.: SIU_Edwardsville at Creighton, FS2.

6 p.m.: Marshall at Indiana, BTN; Emerald Coast Classic: TBD, Championship, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN.

7 p.m.: N. Illinois at Marquette, FS2; Sacramento St. at Arizona, PAC-12N.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Georgia at Georgia Tech, ABC; Maryland at Rutgers, BTN; Houston at UConn, CBSSN; Florida St. at Florida, ESPN and SECN (Command Center); Wake Forest at Boston College, ESPN2; Navy at Temple, ESPNU; Ohio St. at Michigan, FOX; FS1 — Texas Tech at Baylor, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: Penn St. at Michigan St., ABC; Northwestern at Illinois, BTN; Alabama at Auburn, CBS; W. Kentucky at Marshall, CBSSN; Oregon St. at Oregon, ESPN; Indiana at Purdue, FS1.

2:45 p.m.: Virginia Tech at Virginia, ACCN; Vanderbilt at Tennessee, SECN.

3 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, FOX; Tulsa at SMU, ESPN2; Louisiana-Monroe at Louisiana-Lafayette, ESPNU; Arizona at Arizona St., PAC-12N.

4 p.m.: Grambling St. at Southern U., NBCSN.

6 p.m.: Texas A&M at LSU, ESPN; West Virginia at Kansas, FS1.

6:30 p.m.: Oklahoma at Oklahoma St., ABC; Pittsburgh at Syracuse, ACCN; Kentucky at Louisville, ESPN2; Tulane at Memphis, ESPNU; Clemson at South Carolina, SECN.

7 p.m.: Notre Dame at Stanford, FOX.

8 p.m.: Nevada at Colorado St., CBSN.

9:30 p.m.: BYU at South Carolina, ESPN; California at UCLA, FS1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

1 p.m.: Big East Tournament: TBD, Championship, Milwaukee, FS2.

8 p.m.: Nebraska at Purdue, BTN.

10:30 p.m.: Stanford at California, PAC-12N.

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Third Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped), TGC.

11 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Final Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand, TGC.

4 a.m. (Sunday): EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa. TGC.

HORSE RACING

10:30 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Phoenix at Brooklyn, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, NBCSCH.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6 p.m.: Edmonton at Vegas, NHLN.

SKIING/SNOWBOARDING

2 p.m.: FIS: World Cup, Killington, Vt. (tape delay), NBC.

SOCCER

6:30 a.m.: Premier League: Newcastle United at Arsenal, NBCSN.

9 a.m.: Premier League: Wolverhampton at Norwich City, NBCSN; Premier League: Southampton at Liverpool, USA.

11:30 a.m.: Premier League: Leeds United at Brighton & Hove Albion, NBC.

TENNIS

5 p.m.: WTT: Springfield vs. Orange County, New York vs. San Diego, Indian Wells, Calif., Tennis.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

7 p.m.: N. Illinois at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

3 p.m.: Wisconsin at Minnesota, WRNW (97.3 FM) and WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Miami at Chicago, WSCR (670 AM).

