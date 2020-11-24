On The Air for Nov. 26

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
11 a.m. Crossover Classic semifinal: South Dakota State-West Virginia winner vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)-Memphis winner in Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN; Bradley at Xavier, FS1.
12:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Gonzaga vs. Kansas in Fort Myers, Fla., FOX (Channel 6).
1 p.m.: La Salle at St. John’s, FS1,
1:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic semifinal: Northern Iowa-Western Kentucky winner vs. Utah State-Wichita State winner in Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN.
3:30 p.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off semifinal: Auburn vs. St. Joseph’s in Fort Myers, Fla., FS1.
4 p.m.: Crossover Classic consolation semifinal: South Dakota State-West Virginia loser vs. Saint Mary’s (Calif.)-Memphis loser Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN.
5 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge consolation final: Liberty-Purdue loser vs. Mississippi State-Clemson loser in Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN.
6 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic consolation final: Villanova-Boston College loser vs. Rhode Island-Arizona State loser in Uncasville, Conn., ESPN.
6:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic consolation semifinal: Northern Iowa-Western Kentucky loser vs. Utah State-Wichita State loser in Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2.
7:30 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge final: Liberty-Purdue winner vs. Mississippi State-Clemson winner in Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN.
8:30 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic final: Villanova-Boston College winner vs. Rhode Island-Arizona State winner in Uncasville, Conn., ESPN.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
1 p.m.: Colorado State at Air Force, CBSSN.
6 p.m.: New Mexico at Utah State, FS1.
GOLF
4 a.m.: European PGA Tour: Alfred Dunhill Championship in Malalane, South Africa, TGC.
11:30 a.m.: Ladies European Tour: Andalucía Costa del Sol Open de Espana in Málaga, Spain, TGC.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
11:30 a.m.: Houston at Detroit, CBS (Channel 58).
3:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas, FOX (Channel 6).
7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, NBC (Channel 4)
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
11:30 a.m.: Houston at Detroit, WRNW (97.3 FM).
3:30 p.m.: Washington at Dallas, WRNW (97.3 FM).
7:20 p.m.: Baltimore at Pittsburgh, WRNW (97.3 FM).
