On The Air for Nov. 26

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

11 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN; ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.

12:30 p.m.: ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN; Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 5th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN2; ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNU.

4 p.m.: N. Kentucky at DePaul, FS2.

6 p.m.: Lehigh at Virginia, ACCN; Emerald Coast Classic: Penn St. vs. LSU, Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN; ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2; Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 7th Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPNEWS; NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPNU; North Florida at Kentucky, SECN.

8 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU; Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas, FS2; Wichita St. at Missouri, SECN.

8:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Wake Forest vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN; NIT Season Tip-Off: TBD, Championship, Brooklyn, N.Y., ESPN2.

9:30 p.m.: Continental Tire Challenge: Duke vs. Gonzaga, Las Vegas, ESPN.

10:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy: TBD, Championship, Anaheim, Calif., ESPN2; Las Vegas Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas, FS1.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Boise St. at San Diego St., CBS; Ohio at Bowling Green, CBSSN; E. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, ESPNU; Kansas St. at Texas, FOX.

Noon: Utah St. at New Mexico, FS1.

12:30 p.m.: Iowa at Nebraska, BTN.

2:30 p.m.: Cincinnati at East Carolina, ABC; Missouri at Arkansas, CBS; UNLV at Air Force, CBSSN; South Florida at UCF, ESPN.

3 p.m.: Colorado at Utah, FOX.

3:30 p.m.: TCU at Iowa St., FS1.

6 p.m.: North Carolina at NC State, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Washington St. at Washington, FS1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

Noon: Virginia at Boston College, ACCN; Florida at Kentucky, SECN.

4:30 p.m.: Nebraska at Wisconsin, BTN.

7 p.m.: Minnesota at Penn St., BTN; Oregon at Oregon St., PAC-12N.

9 p.m.: UCLA at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

GOLF

4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, TGC.

1:30 p.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Spain Open, Second Round, Los Naranjos Golf Club, Málaga, Spain (Taped), TGC.

3 p.m.: The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, TBS; The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, TNT; The Match: Bryson DeChambeau vs. Brooks Koepka, Wynn Golf Club, Las Vegas, TRUTV.

11 p.m.: Asian Tour: The Blue Canyon Phuket Championship, Third Round, Blue Canyon CC (Canyon Course), Phuket Island, Thailand, TGC.

4 a.m. (Saturday): EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Randpark Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, TGC.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL (BOY'S)

5:30 p.m.: UVU Tip-off Classic: Real Salt Lake Academy (Utah) vs. Montverde Academy (Fla.), Orem, Utah, NBCSN.

HORSE RACING

11 a.m.: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Denver, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: NY Rangers at Boston, ABC.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

3 a.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA, CBSSN.

SOCCER (WOMEN'S)

10 p.m.: International Friendly: Australia vs. U.S., Sydney Olympic Park, Australia, FS2.

TENNIS

5 p.m.: WTT: Chicago vs. New York, San Diego vs. Springfield, Indian Wells, Calif., TENNIS.

RADIO

AMERICAN HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Rockford at Milwaukee, WOKY (920 AM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

8 p.m.: Milwaukee at Denver, WTMJ (620 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Chicago at St. Louis. WGN (720 AM).

