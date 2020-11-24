On The Air for Nov. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.: McNeese State at Nebraska, BTN; George Washington at Navy, CBSSN; Oakland at Xavier, FS1

1 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at Illinois, BTN; Illinois State at Ohio State, ESPN; Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2; Drake at Kansas State, ESPNU; Fairfield at Providence, FS1

2 p.m.: Northwest at Oregon State, PAC12N

3 p.m.: Evansville at Louisville, ACCN; North Carolina Central at Iowa, BTN; Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), ESPN; Bowling Green at Michigan, ESPN2; Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, FS1

3:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU