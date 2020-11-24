On The Air for Nov. 25

TELEVISION
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)
11 a.m.: McNeese State at Nebraska, BTN; George Washington at Navy, CBSSN; Oakland at Xavier, FS1
1 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at Illinois, BTN; Illinois State at Ohio State, ESPN; Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2; Drake at Kansas State, ESPNU; Fairfield at Providence, FS1
2 p.m.: Northwest at Oregon State, PAC12N
3 p.m.: Evansville at Louisville, ACCN; North Carolina Central at Iowa, BTN; Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), ESPN; Bowling Green at Michigan, ESPN2; Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, FS1
3:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU
4 p.m.: Utah Valley at Stanford, PAC-12N
5 p.m.: College of Charleston at North Carolina, ACCN; Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, BTN; Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN; Western Michigan at Butler, FS1; Morehead State at Kentucky, SECN
6 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN; Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2; St. Peter’s at St. John’s, FS2; Northern Arizona at Arizona, PAC-12N
7 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at Indiana, BTN; Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, FS1; Charlotte at Tennessee, SECN
7:30 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN
8 p.m.: Regional Coverage: California Baptist at Southern California OR Eastern Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N
8:30 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN; Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2
9 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN; Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette, FS1
10 p.m.: UCLA vs. San Diego State, CBSSN
COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.: Longwood at Duke, ACCN
1 p.m.: North Florida at North Carolina State, ACCN
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
11 a.m.: Mississippi at Louisiana State, ESPNU
GOLF
4 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC
HORSE RACING
11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN
RADIO
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
9 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).
9 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).
