 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Nov. 25
0 comments

On The Air for Nov. 25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

11 a.m.: McNeese State at Nebraska, BTN; George Washington at Navy, CBSSN; Oakland at Xavier, FS1

1 p.m.: North Carolina A&T at Illinois, BTN; Illinois State at Ohio State, ESPN; Crossover Classic: St. Mary’s vs. Memphis, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2; Drake at Kansas State, ESPNU; Fairfield at Providence, FS1

2 p.m.: Northwest at Oregon State, PAC12N

3 p.m.: Evansville at Louisville, ACCN; North Carolina Central at Iowa, BTN; Oklahoma State at Texas (Arlington), ESPN; Bowling Green at Michigan, ESPN2; Maryland (Baltimore County) at Georgetown, FS1

3:30 p.m.: Crossover Classic: Western Kentucky vs. Northern Iowa, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPNU

4 p.m.: Utah Valley at Stanford, PAC-12N

5 p.m.: College of Charleston at North Carolina, ACCN; Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, BTN; Space Coast Challenge: Liberty vs. Purdue, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN; Western Michigan at Butler, FS1; Morehead State at Kentucky, SECN

6 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic: Arizona State vs. Rhode Island, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN; Crossover Classic: South Dakota State vs. West Virginia, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2; St. Peter’s at St. John’s, FS2; Northern Arizona at Arizona, PAC-12N

7 p.m.: Tennessee Tech at Indiana, BTN; Central Connecticut State at Connecticut, FS1; Charlotte at Tennessee, SECN

7:30 p.m.: Space Coast Challenge: Clemson vs. Mississippi State, Melbourne, Fla., CBSSN

8 p.m.: Regional Coverage: California Baptist at Southern California OR Eastern Washington at Oregon, PAC-12N

8:30 p.m.: 2K Empire Classic: Villanova vs. Boston College, Semifinal, Uncasville, Conn., ESPN; Crossover Classic: Virginia Commonwealth vs. Utah State, Quarterfinal, Sioux Falls, S.D., ESPN2

9 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, BTN; Arkansas (Pine Bluff) at Marquette, FS1

10 p.m.: UCLA vs. San Diego State, CBSSN

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.: Longwood at Duke, ACCN

1 p.m.: North Florida at North Carolina State, ACCN

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

11 a.m.: Mississippi at Louisiana State, ESPNU

GOLF

4 a.m. (Thursday): EPGA Tour: The Alfred Dunhill Championship, First Round, Leopard Creek Country Club, Malalane, South Africa, TGC

HORSE RACING

11:30 a.m.: America’s Day at the Races, FS2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN

RADIO

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

9 p.m.: Eastern Illinois at Wisconsin, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

9 p.m.: Arkansas-Pine Bluff at Marquette, ESPN (94.5 FM).

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News