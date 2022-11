On The Air for Nov. 25

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

10 a.m.: ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.

11:30 a.m.: Jackson St. at Indiana, BTN.

Noon: Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Third-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN2; Texas A&M at DePaul, FS1.

12:30 p.m.: ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS.

2 p.m.: Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore.. ESPN2.

2:30 p.m.: Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN; Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Seventh-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPNU.

3 p.m.: Detroit Mercy at Washington St., PAC-12N.

4:30 p.m.: Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN; ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPNEWS.

5 p.m.: Md.-Eastern Shore at Virginia, ACCN; Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNU.

6 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: Iowa vs. Clemson, Second Round, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN.

6:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Virginia Tech, ACCN; ESPN Events Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Orlando, Fla., ESPN2.

8 p.m.: Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNEWS.

8:30 p.m.: Emerald Coast Classic: California vs. TCU, Second Round, Niceville, Fla., CBSSN; Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN.

9 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Fifth-Place Game, Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN2.

10:30 p.m.: Phil Knight Legacy: TBD, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN.

11 p.m.: Phil Knight Invitational: TBD, Consolation Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

10 a.m.: Fort Myers Tip-Off: Maryland vs. DePaul, Fort Myers, Fla., FS2.

5 p.m.: Phil Knight Legacy: UConn vs. Duke, Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPN2.

6 p.m.: Colorado at Tennessee, SECN.

7:30 p.m.: Phil Knight Legacy: Iowa vs. Oregon St., Semifinal, Portland, Ore., ESPNU.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

11 a.m.: Tulane at Cincinnati, ABC; Utah St. at Boise St., CBS; Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, CBSSN; Baylor at Texas, ESPN; Toledo at W. Michigan, ESPNU.

2 p.m.: Arizona St. at Arizona, FS1.

2:30 p.m.: NC State at North Carolina, ABC; Arkansas at Missouri, CBS; New Mexico at Colorado St., CBSSN.

3 p.m.: Nebraska at Iowa, BTN.

3:30 p.m.: UCLA at California, FOX.

6:30 p.m.: Florida at Florida St., ABC.

9 p.m.: Wyoming at Fresno St., FS1.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN'S)

7 p.m.: Wisconsin at Nebraska, BTN.

8 p.m.: California at Stanford, PAC-12N.

10 p.m.: UCLA at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

GOLF

4 a.m.: DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Second Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, TGC.

9 a.m.: LEPGA Tour: The Spanish Women's Open, Second Round, Alferini Golf, Málaga, Spain, TGC.

8:30 p.m.: DP World Tour: The Fortinet Australian PGA Championship, Third Round, Royal Queensland Golf Club, Brisbane, Australia, TGC.

4 a.m. (Saturday): DP World Tour: The Joburg Open, Third Round, Houghton Golf Club, Johannesburg, South Africa, TGC.

HORSE RACING

Noon: NYRA: America's Day at the Races, FS2.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, BWis; New Orleans at Memphis, NBATV.

9:30 p.m.: Denver at LA Clippers, NBATV.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Noon: Carolina at Boston, NHLN.

4:30 p.m.: Pittsburgh at Philadelphia, TNT.

7 p.m.: St. Louis at Tampa Bay, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN'S)

4 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Wales vs. Iran, Group B, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1.

7 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Qatar vs. Senegal, Group A, Doha, Qatar, FS1.

10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Netherlands vs. Ecuador, Group A, Al Rayyan, Qatar, FOX.

1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Group Stage: England vs. U.S., Group B, Al Khor, Qatar, FOX.

4 a.m. (Saturday): FIFA World Cup Group Stage: Tunsia vs. Australia, Group D, Al Wakrah, Qatar, FS1.

TENNIS

9 a.m.: Davis Cup Semifinal, TENNIS.

RADIO

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Cleveland at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM); Chicago at Oklahoma City, WSCR (670 AM).

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

1 p.m.: Montreal at Chicago, WGN (720 AM).