 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
On The Air for Nov. 24
0 comments

On The Air for Nov. 24

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN

7:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN

KBO BASEBALL

3:25 a.m.: Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2

3:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), ESPN2

SOCCER (MEN'S)

5 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, FS1

7 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, ESPN; CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica, ESPN2

8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN

9 p.m.: CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City, FS2

9:30 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, ESPN

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News