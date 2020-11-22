On The Air for Nov. 24

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
COLLEGE HOCKEY (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN
7:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN
KBO BASEBALL
3:25 a.m.: Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2
3:25 a.m. (Wednesday): Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 7, Seoul, South Korea (if necessary), ESPN2
SOCCER (MEN'S)
5 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: Nashville SC at Toronto FC, First Round, FS1
7 p.m.: MLS Eastern Conference Playoffs: New England at Philadelphia Union, First Round, ESPN; CONCACAF League: CS Herediano vs. Real Esteli FC, Round of 16, San José, Costa Rica, ESPN2
8 p.m.: UEFA Champions League: TBA, Group Stage (taped), CBSSN
9 p.m.: CONCACAF League: LD Alajuelense vs. San Francisco FC, Round of 16, Panama City, FS2
9:30 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoffs: LA FC at Seattle, First Round, ESPN
