On The Air for Nov. 23

TELEVISION
Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: FSWis (Fox Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).
MEN'S COLLEGE HOCKEY
5 p.m.: Penn State at Wisconsin, BTN.
7:30 p.m.: Ohio State at Minnesota, BTN.
KBO BASEBALL
3:25 a.m.: Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2.
3:25 a.m. (Tuesday): Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 6, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m.: LA Rams at Tampa Bay, ESPN.
MEN'S SOCCER
11:25 a.m.: Premier League: Crystal Palace at Burnley, NBCSN.
1:55 p.m.: Premier League: Southampton at Wolverhampton, NBCSN.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
7:15 p.m.: LA Rams at Tampa Bay, WRNW (97.3 FM).
