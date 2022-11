On The Air for Nov. 23

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

10:30 a.m.: American at Georgetown, FS2.

11 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: North Carolina State vs. Kansas in Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN.

1:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: Dayton vs. Wisconsin in Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN; Maui Invitational fifth-place game: Teams TBD in Lahaina, Hawaii, ESPN2.

4 p.m.: Maui Invitational championship: Teams TBD in Lahaina, Hawaii, ESPN; Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: BYU vs. Southern Cal in Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Cancun Challenge consolation game: Auburn-Bradley loser vs. Liberty-Northwestern loser, CBSSN; Fort Myers Tip-Off consolation game: Mississippi State-Marquette loser vs. Georgia Tech-Utah loser in Fort Myers, Fla., FS1.

5:30 p.m.: Arkansas-Little Rock at Indiana, BTN.

6 p.m.: Merrimack at Providence, FS2.

6:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: Butler vs. Tennessee in Nassau, Bahamas, ESPN2; Maui Invitational seventh-place game: Teams TBD in Lahaina, Hawaii, ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: Jackson State at Michigan, BTN; Cancun Challenge championship: Auburn-Bradley winner vs. Liberty-Northwestern winner, CBSSN; Fort Myers Tip-Off championship: Mississippi State-Marquette winner vs. Georgia Tech-Utah winner in Fort Myers, Fla., FS1.

8:30 p.m.: Wooden Legacy semifinal: Fresno State vs. Washington in Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU.

9 p.m.: Maui Invitational third-place game: Teams TBD in Lahaina, Hawaii, ESPN2.

11 p.m.: Wooden Legacy semifinal: Saint Mary’s (Calif.) vs. Vanderbilt in Anaheim, Calif., ESPNU.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

Noon: Wichita State at SMU, ESPNU.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6:30 p.m.: Dallas at Boston, ESPN.

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, BSWis.

9 p.m.: LA Clippers at Golden State, ESPN.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

6:30 p.m.: Philadelphia at Washington, TNT.

9 p.m.: Ottawa at Vegas, TNT.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group E: Germany vs. Japan in Al Rayyan, Qatar, FS1.

10 a.m.: FIFA World Cup Group E: Spain vs. Costa Rica in Doha, Qatar, FOX.

1 p.m.: FIFA World Cup Group F: Belgium vs. Canada in Al Rayyan, Qatar, FOX.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN’S)

1:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis quarterfinal: Dayton vs. Wisconsin in Nassau, Bahamas, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Chicago at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).