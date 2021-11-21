On The Air for Nov. 22

TELEVISION

Live and same day tape-delay events. Some channels listed may be available only on cable or satellite TV. Channels vary, depending upon your service provider. Schedule subject to change. Channel key: BSWis (Bally Sports Wisconsin), FS1 (FOX Sports 1), BTN (Big Ten Network), TGC (The Golf Channel), NBCSN (NBC Sports Network), CBSSN (CBS Sports Network).

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

3:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Butler vs. Houston, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

5 p.m.: Jacksonville Classic: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Jacksonville, Fla., CBSSN; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Ohio St. vs. Seton Hall, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1.

5:30 p.m.: Cornell at Penn St., BTN; Hall of Fame Classic: Illinois vs. Cincinnati, Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNEWS.

6 p.m.: Charleston Southern at Georgia Tech, ACCN; Legends Classic: Virginia vs. Georgia, Semifinal, Newark, N.J., ESPNU.

7:30 p.m.: W. Michigan at Iowa, BTN; Jacksonville Classic: TBD, Championship, Jacksonville, Fla., CBSSN; Fort Myers Tip-Off: California vs. Florida, Semifinal, Fort Myers, Fla., FS1.

8 p.m.: The Citadel at Duke, ACCN; Hall of Fame Classic: Arkansas vs. Kansas St., Semifinal, Kansas City, Mo., ESPNEWS; Maui Invitational: Oregon vs. Chaminade, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPNU; Winthrop at Washington St., PAC-12N.

9:30 p.m.: SoCal Challenge: TCU vs. Santa Clara, San Juan Capistrano, Calif., CBSSN.

10 p.m.: Empires Classic: Gonzaga vs. Cent. Michigan, Las Vegas, ESPNU; Dixie St. at Southern Cal, PAC-12N.

10:30 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Saint Mary's (Cal) vs. Notre Dame, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, ESPN2.

Midnight (Tuesday): SoCal Challenge: Pepperdine vs. Fresno St., San Juan Capistrano, Calif., CBSSN.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (WOMEN'S)

11 a.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, Championship, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPN2.

1:30 p.m.: Battle 4 Atlantis: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Paradise Island, Bahamas, ESPNU.

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

6 p.m.: Brooklyn at Cleveland, NBATV; Philadelphia at Sacramento, NBATV.

7 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, Bally.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Chicago at Vancouver, WGN (720 AM).

NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE

7:15 p.m.: NY Giants at Tampa Bay, ESPN; NY Giants at Tampa Bay (MNF with Peyton and Eli), ESPN2.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

7 p.m.: Vegas at St. Louis, NHLN.

TENNIS

5 p.m.: WTT: Orange County vs. Springfield, San Diego vs. New York, Indian Wells, Calif., TENNIS.

RADIO

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S)

1 p.m.: Maui Invitational: Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin, Quarterfinal, Las Vegas, WOKY (920 AM) and WRNW (97.3 FM).

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

7 p.m.: Orlando at Milwaukee, WTMJ (620 AM).

