On The Air for Nov. 22

TELEVISION
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Portugal MotoGP Race, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal, NBCSN.
1:30 p.m.: FIM MotoGP: The Grande Prémio de Portugal, Algarve International Circuit, Portimão, Portugal (taped), NBC.
7 p.m.: Lucas Oil Off-Road Racing Series: The Turbo UTV, Wheatland, Mo. (taped), CBSSN.
MEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
11 a.m.: ACC Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Clemson, Championship, Cary, N.C., ESPNU.
WOMEN'S COLLEGE SOCCER
1 p.m.: SEC Tournament: Arkansas vs. Vanderbilt, Championship, Orange Beach, Ala., SECN.
FIGURE SKATING
3 p.m.: ISU: The Rostelecom Cup, Moscow (taped), NBC.
GOLF
4 a.m.: EPGA Tour: The Joburg Open, Final Round, Randpark Golf Club, Randburg, South Africa, TGC.
Noon: PGA Tour: The RSM Classic, Final Round, Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons, Ga., TGC.
3 p.m.: LPGA Tour: The Pelican Women's Championship, Final Round, Pelican Golf Club, Belleair, Fla. (taped), TGC.
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS1.
3 p.m.: America's Day at the Races, FS2.
KBO BASEBALL
3:25 a.m. (Monday): Korean Series: Doosan vs. NC, Game 5, Seoul, South Korea, ESPN2.
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Regional Coverage: Cincinnati at Washington, Pittsburgh at Jacksonville, Tennessee at Baltimore, New England at Houston, CBS. Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Cleveland, Atlanta at New Orleans, Detroit at Carolina, FOX.
3:05 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Miami at Denver, NY Jets at LA Chargers, CBS.
3:25 p.m.: Regional Coverage: Green Bay at Indianapolis, Dallas at Minnesota, FOX.
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas, NBC.
RODEO
1:30 p.m.: PBR: The Air Force Reserve Cowboys for a Cause, Corpus Christi, Texas, CBSSN.
RUGBY
1:30 p.m.: Pro14: Scarlets at Ulster, ESPNEWS.
MEN'S SOCCER
10:25 a.m.: Premier League: Arsenal at Leeds United, NBCSN.
1 p.m.: Serie A: AC Milan at Napoli, ESPN.
1:10 p.m.: Premier League: Leicester City at Liverpool, NBCSN.
3 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoff: San Jose at Sporting KC, First Round, FS1.
6:30 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoff: Colorado at Minnesota United, First Round, ESPN.
9 p.m.: MLS Western Conference Playoff: FC Dallas at Portland, First Round, ESPN; Liga MX Playoff: Puebla at Monterrey, Reclassification Match, FS1.
SWIMMING
11 a.m.: ISL: Final, Dune Arena, Budapest, Hungary, CBSSN.
TENNIS
9:30 a.m.: ATP World Tour Finals: Doubles Final, TENNIS.
Noon: ATP World Tour Finals: Singles Final, ESPN2.
RADIO
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
Noon: Philadelphia at Cleveland, WOKY (920 AM) and ESPN (94.5 FM).
3:25 p.m.: Green Bay at Indianapolis, WTMJ (620 AM).
7:20 p.m.: Kansas City at Las Vegas, WRNW (97.3 FM).
